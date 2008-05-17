Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, May 19

With the industry converging on N'Orleans for the Cable Show, it's the perfect opportunity for a class-act session called “Bit by Bit: Convergence Creates the Picture.” Moderated by Debra Lee, president/CEO of BET, the 4:30 gathering features Kyle McSlarrow (NCTA) and speakers George Bodenheimer (ESPN), Glenn Britt (Time Warner Cable), Judy McGrath (MTV Networks) and Scott McNealy (Sun Microsystems/Sun Federal) waxing on the present and future of digital connectivity. At 7:30 p.m., Discovery dims the lights for a party, New Orleans-style, at Cuvee. And a little farther north at Gotham's Time Life Building, the New York Women in Film & Television touch up “Designing Hollywood,” honoring costume designers, makeup artists and hair stylists.

Tuesday, May 20

At the Cable Show, grab a steamy cup of joe (with chicory) and head over to B&C's morning panel, “Multicultural Television: Addressing Cable's Big Opportunities,” which explores the big-money potential of the fast-growing market (breakfast: 7 a.m., panel at 7:45). Later that night, industry execs get their ya-ya's out, trading power ties for power chords in a “Battle of the Bands” to raise money for the still-down-but-not-out city. Not to be outdone, Streaming Media East takes a look at the latest digital media technologies in two days of seminars at the Hilton New York. And beloved thinking man's sex symbol Bebe Neuwirth makes her cabaret debut, starting a 12-night stay at Feinstein's in Manhattan. Cheers!

Wednesday, May 21

Admit it: You've been waiting months for tonight. You've sat through the bloated preliminaries, and you're ready for the last two minutes. THIS…is the American Idol finale. But before then, enjoy B&C's 2 p.m. Webcast “Mobile Television: The Next Profit Center for Broadcasters.” On the Left Coast, along with the NBC affiliates' meeting, The LA Games Conference kicks off at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles. Chris Early, general manager, Windows gaming for Microsoft, delivers the keynote at 5:15 p.m., delving into the many layers of connected entertainment, social networks and virtual worlds. Expect Early to, as Randy Jackson says, “rock the house.”

Thursday, May 22

Cindy Cook, chief strategy and marketing officer for Vivendi Games, tries to keep the LA Games Conference pace going with a 9:15 a.m. keynote. She'll be interviewed by Geoff Keighley, of Spike TV's GTTV. In the wake of Idol, Fox hopes to keep its own momentum going with the two-hour, fourth-season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance. The delightful Cat Deeley provides the heat, and judge Nigel Lythgoe the bluster, at 8 p.m. They'll have to compete with the Ugly Betty finale on ABC, which features a guest spot by beloved drinking man's sex symbol Lindsay Lohan.

Friday, May 23

Here's what we love about Counting Crows appearing on the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series: Crows crooner Adam Duritz never has to worry about his morning hair. You can say exactly that about DJ Lance Rock, who keeps his 'do under a star-studded hat on Nick Jr.'s frenetic Yo Gabba Gabba! But this morning, Lance and his costumed furball friends get to watch The Shins kick it in, performing their song, “It's Okay, Try Again.” The Shins and Yo Gabba Gabba: Now that's what we call convergence.