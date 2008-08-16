Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Aug. 18

The days are a little shorter, the nights are a little cooler, and Seasonal Affective Disorder looms off on the horizon. Alas, the sun goes down on HBO's weekly al fresco film series in Manhattan's Bryant Park; it concludes with soaring '78 hit Superman. Speaking of extraordinary young males, wonder whelp Diego gets a rare primetime slot, as Nickelodeon premieres the hour-long movie Diego's Moonlight Rescue at 8 p.m. ET. And who's up for the latest season of high-gloss soap The Hills? Lauren Conrad and the rest of the Prada posse are back for season four on MTV at 10.

Tuesday, Aug. 19

The inaugural meeting of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers task force, focused on “defining parameters of stereoscopic 3D mastering standard for home display,” goes down at the University of Southern California's Entertainment Technology Center. On the tube, POV debuts The Judge and the General, about Augusto Pinochet, leader of a bloody coup in Chile 35 years ago, and a jurist who was torn between his support for Pinochet and his sense of idealism. It's on your local PBS at 10. Up the dial a bit, Biography introduces the talker Shatner's Raw Nerve, starring B&C Hall of Famer/national treasure William Shatner, at 10.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

TBS Chief Research Officer Jack Wakshlag hosts an Assessment of the Television Landscape for Summer 2008 over lunch at the Time Warner Center. Farther south, the Atlanta chapter of NAMIC holds a mentoring dinner at Chequers Seafood Grill, while the multicultural organization's Mid-Atlantic group throws a Membership Mixer at Milton's Grill in Baltimore. And coming to a computer near you: The Society of Telecommunications Engineers' “Live Learning” Webinar Rainbow of Light—Moving to CWDM/DWDM in the HFC Network. If you can read that sentence without a question mark popping into a thought bubble perched above your head, log in at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21

A trio of enterprising women have series premieres. Vivica A. Fox (A Fox, indeed) searches for the next stupendous celebrity stylist on Glam Gods With Vivica A. Fox on VH1 at 10. If Ms. Fox's show doesn't represent your notion of beauty salon-based reality fare, Bravo premieres Tabatha's Salon Takeover, which sees saucy Aussie Tabatha Coffey help salon owners get their operations out of the red, at 10. Back on VH1, there's the debut of The Cho Show, featuring Margaret Cho and “her eccentric entourage through the surreal Hollywood shuffle” at 11.

Friday, Aug. 22

Speaking of bold females, the American Women in Radio & Television hold their third-quarter board meeting at Arbitron headquarters in Manhattan. A few stops uptown on the express train, ESPN Rise throws its Boost Mobile Elite 24 basketball wingding, featuring the nation's top high school ballers, at famed Rucker Park. ESPNU airs the action at 8. Finally, across the pond, the Edinburgh TV Festival is underway. The panel I'm a Celebrity: Get Me on TV! wonders “why any celebrity in their right mind” would subject themselves to the perils of reality television. America's Got Talent judge/Osbournes vet/Princess of Darkness Sharon Osbourne sheds a little light on the topic.