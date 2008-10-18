Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Oct. 20

Nickelodeon says kids have correctly picked four of the last five presidents. Find out who the moppets prefer when Kids Pick the President, hosted by Linda Ellerbee, reveals voting results at 8 p.m. ET. Elsewhere on the dial are a handful of rookies. Ski Patrol premieres on Tru TV at 8, looking at the bravest downhillers in some of the most extreme conditions, while Rita Rocks, starring former King of Queens dog walker Nicole Sullivan in the lead, debuts on Lifetime at 8:30. And for the New Yorkers out there who live in fear of not getting their daily dose of suave morning man Maurice DuBois,WCBS New York holds a DTV town hall meeting at St. Francis College in Brooklyn.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

B&C and Chyron offer the free Webcast How New Technologies are Transforming the Broadcast Business, emceed by our own tech guru Glen Dickson, at 2 p.m. Speaking of new, Manhattan's New School hosts the Center for Communication confab Saving the World One Video at a Time. On the tube, Seth Rogen and Sam Jackson are among the presenters when Spike airs the horror/sci fi/fantasy awards Scream 2008. And don't forget to scream when the inductees are named at the 18th annual B&C Hall of Fame dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria.B&C toasts 11 of the most influential persons in the business, as well as 60 Minutes for 40 years of excellence. When did 12 toasts ever not lead to a memorable night?

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Start the day with a probing media salon, as the Newhouse School's latest breakfast brainstorm sees New Yorker scribe Ken Auletta chat with past presidential hopefuls Gary Hart and Bob Kerrey about election coverage at Conde Nast HQ in Midtown Manhattan. Further uptown, the B&C Hispanic Television Summit—themed “Generating Revenues by Attracting the Hispanic Viewer!”—is on at the Hilton. The kickoff keynote comes from Time Warner Cable EVP/Chief Programming Officer Melinda Witmer. On the small screen, Current TV launches a new season of its investigative journalism franchise Vanguard. America's Secret War, about who's funding militant groups on the Iran-Iraq border, airs at 10.

Thursday, Oct. 23

Crazy kid show Yo Gabba Gabba has a batch of new episodes on Nickelodeon; Amy Sedaris joins the cuddly cabal at 11:30 a.m. For the grown-ups, Lifetime presents Every Woman Counts: Marketing to Women Today at the Pierre in New York. Willow Bay hosts and Lifetime President/CEO Andrea Wong speaks. Back at the Hispanic Summit, Telemundo COO Jacqueline Hernandez dishes on satisfying the Hispanic viewer and advertiser, while on the Left Coast, the folks who give out the Webby Awards host WebbyConnect at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, Calif. Finally, Bio debuts a special on the coolest guy who ever walked the planet—and walked the line. Johnny Cash's America airs at 9.

Friday, Oct. 24

The VeggieTales' God Made You Special Live! tour rolls into Rochester, N.Y., taking over the Kodak Theater on the Ridge for the night. And hopefully a higher power will smile over the big media companies as they announce third-quarter earnings. Industry bellwether Gannett steps to the plate today, as boss Craig Dubow reveals the numbers. Heaven help us!