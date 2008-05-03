Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, May 5

Italian actress/filmmaker Isabella Rossellini dabbles in a different genre as she unveils “Green Porno,” a short film series about insect sex on Sundancechannel.com and the mobile service Helio. Wait until you see the cockroaches go at it. Out West, Digital Hollywood is on at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel. The workshop “Media & Entertainment Valuation Symposium: What's It Worth?” kicks things off, as Media Valuation Partners principal Larry Gerbrandt offers insights.

Tuesday, May 6

Ms. Rossellini isn't the only one with nookie on the noggin. The Paley Center screens the VH1 Rock Doc Sex: The Revolution, with commentary from Erica Jong and punk chronicler Legs McNeil, at its Manhattan headquarters. Elsewhere in Gotham, Mediabistro offers “Intro to TV News Reporting” at CBS NewsPath's Wendy Gillette teaches. Out in Los Angeles, former Lifetime prez Betty Cohen gives pointers in “Television Without Boundaries: Cable, Telco, Satellite, Broadband & Mobile Define the Future of Entertainment and Communications” at Digital Hollywood. Finally, should one find oneself traipsing through Switzerland, the programming confab Rose d'Or wraps, with an awards ceremony at KKL Luzern Konzertsaal.

Wednesday, May 7

Nexstar gets the day going by reporting first-quarter earnings on its batch of TV stations. Chairman/president/CEO Perry Sook gives perspective at 10 a.m. ET. And the good folks of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers hold a few wingdings: The Great Plains Chapter hosts the technical seminar “Drop Certification” at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, Neb., while the Show Me Chapter looks at “Fiber Optic Restoration” at the Golden Corral in Springfield, Mo. Farther west, “Bridging TV and Broadband: Strategic Relationships—Advertising, Technology & Content” happens at Digital Hollywood.

Thursday, May 8

MTV Networks holds its upfront presentation, dubbed “The Ultimate ROI: Return on Innovation,” at the Nokia Theatre in Times Square. MTVN Chairman/CEO Judy McGrath intros the shows, and a surprise musical guest or two—Gym Class Heroes plugged in last year—offers the entertainment. Out in the Windy City, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences holds its Board of Trustees dinner at the Tribune Tower. Finally, the Paley Center salutes one of the great American entertainers. We loved his “Seven Dirty Words” routine, we dug him as a New York cabbie on that short-lived Fox series, and his turn as the voice of the VW bus in Cars was memorable. Ladies and gentlemen, “A Conversation with George Carlin!” at the Paley in L.A.

Friday, May 9

Speaking of gifted standups, Eddie Izzard, star of FX drama The Riches, takes the stage at the Taft Theater in Cincinnati. There's no word on whether he'll be performing in his trademark frock and mascara. And while we're talking about men who are in touch with their feminine sides, Tommy Lee Jones moves in with “a group of vivacious cheerleaders” who are being trailed by a murderer in the world broadcast premiere of Man of the House on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. A single guy in a house full of college cheerleaders? Sounds almost as kinky as those copulating cockroaches.