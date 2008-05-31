Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, June 2

The fourth and final season of

Instant Star, about the travails of singer-songwriter Jude Harrison (as played by Canadian songstress Alexz Johnson), premieres on The N at 8 p.m. ET. Elsewhere on the dial, ABC debuts that Anderson Cooper-career launching vehicle The Mole at 10. And sticking with the new theme, Jerry Seinfeld tries out some fresh yuks at the WaMu Theater under Madison Square Garden in New York, while the pro videogame circuit Championship Gaming Series starts its 2008 season at the Electronic Arts campus in Los Angeles. TheCGS.com has the action live at 6 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, June 3

Happy Internet Week! Yes, so-called Internet Week, celebrating all things related to those interweb, kicks off in New York with an official proclamation from Gotham Mayor/B&C Hall of Famer Michael Bloomberg. The cast and braintrust of How I Met Your Mother are also turning up in New York as they join the Television Academy to tip a few at McGee's, a.k.a. “the bar that helped inspire the series.” On the tube, Morgan Spurlock unveils the third season of his FX docu-series 30 Days, which sees Mr. Burger Boy toil in a coal mine for a month.

Wednesday, June 4

Here's a unique combo to hold you over until the next season of Entourage: Adrian “Vincent Chase” Grenier and his “environmental entourage” offer green tips in the series Alter Eco, which starts on Discovery's new Planet Green channel at 10. Meanwhile, fellow Entourage-er Kevin Dillon (and his 1955 Porsche Spyder) stars in DIYNetwork's premiere of Celebrity Rides: Dillon & the Rebel, at 10:30. Speaking of rebels, Kathy Griffin pushes the envelope—and hands out a few too—at the Bravo A-List Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, while the Advertising 2.0 wingding gets cooking over at Worldwide Plaza. Yahoo! President Susan Decker keynotes, and Generate founder/CEO Jordan Levin sits on a panel on “Content & Commerce in a Digital Universe.”

Thursday, June 5

Radio funnymen Opie and Anthony dabble in another medium as the Opie & Anthony Animation Festival rolls into the Roseland Ballroom in Manhattan. “We're looking for you talented bastards to show us how creative you are by animating your favorite Opie and Anthony bit(s),” say O&A. A few blocks west, tastemaker/impresario Russell Simmons does the keynote at Advertising 2.0, while CBS Chief Research Officer David Poltrack dishes on “The Broadcast to Broadband and Mobile Transformation.”

Friday, June 6

Free Press hosts the National Conference For Media Reform, featuring former CBS anchor Dan Rather and former talk host Phil Donahue, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Down south, the Big Easy can breathe easier as the Naked Brothers Band turns up in New Orleans to fix climate change and rock out. Nickelodeon debuts the Nakeds' environmentally-themed film Polar Bears at 8. A quick hop to the east, the Investigative Reporters and Editors Conference is on at the InterContinental Miami. HBO screens the Marines-themed miniseries Generation Kill. If you're still suffering from The Wire withdrawal three months after the cop drama wrapped, worry not—Wire creator/Kill exec producer David Simon mans the post-screening panel.

—Michael Malone