Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Dec. 8

The Help Group, which assists children with special needs, holds its Teddy Bear Ball at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The group salutes Sony Pictures Television President Steve Mosko with its Help Humanitarian Award. Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman/CEO Michael Lynton and co-chair Amy Pascal serve as gala chairs. Elsewhere in Beverly, B&C sister mag Video Business holds its Hall of Fame ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel, as HBO Home Entertainment President Henry McGee and Warner Home Video President Ron Sanders are feted. And for tips to get through the holiday party season, MTV reality star Tila Tequila reads from Hooking Up With Tila Tequila: A Guide to Love, Fame, Happiness, Success, and Being the Life of the Party at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan's Tribeca nabe.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

New York Women in Film & Television holds its Muse Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria in Manhattan. The host is CBS Sunday Morning contributor Nancy Giles, and awards go to the likes of Cynthia Nixon, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group President Cyma Zarghami and advertising ace Linda Kaplan Thaler. Sticking with that giving theme, here's the ideal present for that hard-to-shop-for cop/reporter/teacher/cog in the political machine/thug in your life—The Wire: The Complete Series

DVD set is out from HBO Home Entertainment. For more violent good guys/bad guys fare, A&E premieres Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force, following “the elite agents of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force as they track down a different dangerous felon in each episode.” Fun starts at 10.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Nickelodeon keeps holiday spirits bright as it serves up The Fairly OddParents “Christmas Every Day” at 8. Speaking of the fairly odd, Jim Cramer, host of CNBC hit program Mad Money, performs his “Wall Street Confidential” routine at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. The topic is “Yes, You Can Make More Money—Especially If You Buy My Book, Stay Mad.” (OK, maybe we made up everything after the dash, but Cramer will indeed be signing Stay Mad.) And it's a busy day for CBS Corp. President/CEO Leslie Moonves, who speaks at the UBS Global Media Conference at Manhattan's Grand Hyatt before schlepping back to Black Rock for the CBS Holiday Media Party. As CBS puts it, “If there's just one event to attend this season (and there may well be), this is it.”

Thursday, Dec. 11

Syndie rookie Bonnie Hunt hosts the Paley Center's annual Los Angeles Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City. The wingding honors Showtime Networks and beloved producer Carl Reiner. Across the country, Cablevision holds its Holiday Rock & Roll Bash 8 at the B.B. King Blues Club in Midtown Manhattan. Performers include JD & the Straight Shot, led by Cablevision President/CEO Jim Dolan, and the equally lissome Radio City Rockettes. Proceeds go to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Friday, Dec. 12

Like a svelter version of the Three Tenors, three Miss Americas join forces to belt out holiday ditties on Don't Forget the Lyrics. Wayne Brady hosts as Miss America 2008 Kirsten Haglund, Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry and Miss America 1981 Susan Powell raise funds for Miss America Scholarships by showing off their powers of lyrical recall. Strike the harp and join the chorus on Fox at 9.