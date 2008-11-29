Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Dec. 1

If you only had one night to live…who would you spend it with? Well, Gossip Girl, of course. That's the tagline for tonight's hotly anticipated episode at 8 p.m. on The CW—“It's a Wonderful Lie”—where someone is supposed to die. On a lighter note, it's the most wonderful time of the year! ABC Family's 25 Days of Christmas kicks off. Hopefully, this season will offer fewer crime-themed and more holiday-appropriate originals than last year's Holiday in Handcuffs and Christmas Caper. Over on the West Coast, the 3D Entertainment Summit begins at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, featuring keynote speaker James Cameron of Titanic fame. And a reminder, it's the deadline for the NCTA and SCTE's submissions for the Next Wave in Cable Innovation.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

B&C and our friends at Multichannel News are teaming up for the OnScreen Media Summit at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Keynote speakers are Canoe Ventures' David Verklin, YouTube's Jordan Hoffner and Merrill Lynch's Jessica Reif Cohen. The Paley Center in Beverly Hills presents “Monk: 100 Episodes & Counting,” but since the series recently set an end date, there won't be much more counting to do. Tony Shalhoub (who plays the OCD- and phobia-ridden private detective Adrian Monk), Traylor Howard and additional members of the cast and creative team will be there. Speaking of those with hypersensitive nervous systems, William Shatner's new interview series Raw Nerve, where he sits down with actors, politicians and others, bows on Bio Channel at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 3

NBC celebrates its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center and will feature the perfect entertainer for a wholesome family event—Britney Spears. Speaking of millionaires, Fox's new reality series Secret Millionaire, where the wealthy go undercover in poor areas with the intent of financially rewarding a family, has its two-hour premiere. If you're hungry, HBO will have dinner and a screening of its new documentary Le Cirque: a Table in Heaven at the Bloomberg L.P. HQ in NYC.

Thursday, Dec. 4

Spend the day in style at The Pierre Hotel at the WWD Media Summit, beginning with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The CW's Dawn Ostroff and Bravo chief Lauren Zalaznick are among the featured speakers. Then, The Museum of the Moving Image sponsors an evening at the Times Center with Dennis Hopper, who's starring in Starz's Crash. While Hopper might be worthy of an evening, I don't think he made Barbara Walters' cut. It's time for her annual special Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2008 on ABC at 10 p.m. And since nothing is more fascinating than vampires, True Blood creator Alan Ball and cast members from HBO's new vampire drama will be at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills to reveal a new episode.

Friday, Dec. 5

This is the true story…of one of the creators and a producer of The Real World...talking about the new season…set in Brooklyn…at the Paley Center in Gotham. Creator Jonathan Murray and series producer Jim Johnston, with additional members of cast and team, are attending to discuss the reality show's 21st season.