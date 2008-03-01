Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, March 3

The good folks of the Gospel Music Channel, including founder/president Charley Humbard, ring the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan. Perhaps a well-placed prayer or two from them might stave off this recession a bit longer. Way uptown, Fox Broadcasting holds a screening of rookie cop-drama-with-a-twist New Amsterdam at the Museum of the City of New York, and a reception with the cast and producers. And if the long winter is dragging you down, ION has just the pick-me-up. It introduces Baywatch reruns, starring Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff and a wide array of scarlet swimwear, on its stations at 10 p.m. ET. Surf's up!

Tuesday, March 4

The Cable Center holds its latest Cable Mavericks session, as Scripps Networks Senior VP Doug Hurst and HGTV Marketing VP Annette Brun volunteer knowledge at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Up in New York, B&C sister mag Multichannel News hosts its 10th annual Wonder Women lunch at the Hilton, saluting 10 industry stars, including CNN Worldwide Executive VP Sue Bunda and PBS Kids Sprout president Sandy Wax, as well as 10 up-and-comers, such as Si TV's digital whiz Lisa Black. And lest we forget, the presidential sweepstakes should be a lot clearer after the primaries in Ohio and Texas.

Wednesday, March 5

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) holds its Leadership Conference at the Hilton in New York. Today features an opening keynote from Maya Angelou and the session “Political Savvy: Knowing & Using Your Brand,” moderated by NCTA Senior VP Rob Stoddard. Trekking from the Great White Way to the Great White North, the Millennials Conference is on at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. Live Earth president Nina Guralnick tries to make sense of this quirky group in her keynote. Speaking of quirky individuals, the paranormal posse at Ghost Hunters has its season premiere on Sci Fi at 9.

Thursday, March 6

The Radio and Television News Directions Foundation (RTNDF) holds its First Amendment Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington. The Leadership Award goes to Tom Curley of The Associated Press, and the Service Award to NBC Universal Executive VP of diversity Paula Madison. CBS News mainstay Bob Schieffer gets the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award, and former FCC chairman Richard Wiley has some Special Recognition bestowed on him. Back in New York, Nickelodeon president Cyma Zarghami sits on a State of the Industry panel at the WICT show, while the Center for Communication holds the confab Striking Out at the Networks, featuring Writers Guild of America East president Michael Winship, at NYU's Kaufman Management Center.

Friday, March 7

Earn money by playing video games? Yes, every parent's worst nightmare comes to life as the Championship Gaming Series, DirecTV's pro gaming league, holds its Combine & Draft at ScreenBurn Arcade in Texas. Gamers vie for spots on teams such as Chicago Chimera and Dallas Venom. Speaking of being paid for “work” that not all deem savory, The Ultimate Coyote Ugly Search has its season premiere on CMT at 9. The series “features 10 talented ladies who are competing for the sixth and final spot in the Coyote Ugly traveling troupe,” which tours the country singing and dancing in skimpy outfits on bar tops. Maybe the good fellows of the Gospel Music Channel can pray for these young ladies, too.