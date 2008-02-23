Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Feb. 25

Disney-ABC Television Group president Anne Sweeney collects yet another glowing bauble as the Broadcasters Foundation of America bestows a Golden Mike Award on her at the Waldorf-Astoria in Manhattan. Elsewhere in Gotham, Deadwood stalwarts Ian McShane and Brian Cox take center stage for The New York Times' “TimesTalks” session on Broadway acting at the TimesCenter. McShane, better known as deliciously profane barman Al Swearengen to some, keeps it clean for the kiddies in the audience. Speaking of venerable newspapers dabbling in showbiz, the Financial Times holds its Digital Media and Broadcasting Conference at the Millennium Mayfair in London. Speakers include MTV Networks International Senior VP of Digital Gideon Bierer.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

CBS Corp. announces fourth quarter and full 2007 earnings via conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Later, one of the Eye's key assets is the guest of honor at the WCBS Radio Working Women's Luncheon at the Marriott Marquis in Manhattan. Yes, CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric gets grilled about her professional and personal life by WCBS Radio morning anchor Pat Carroll. At $95 a head, the chicken best not be too rubbery. Elsewhere on the planet, world history is made—or at least some icy international relations thawed a bit—as the New York Philharmonic performs in Pyongyang, North Korea. WNET New York airs it at 8 p.m., and other PBS stations pick up the performance later in the week. And has any recent debutant program had such an eventful build-up as the Zwick/Herskovitz project known as Quarterlife? It was a MySpace show, then an NBC show, and now it debuts on both NBC and MTV at 10 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

The good folks of the Hill Country Chapter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers gather for the Cable-Tec Games and Bar-B-Q at the San Marcos City Activity Center in Texas. For a much different vibe, the perpetually pissed singer/actor/host of IFC's The Henry Rollins Show headlines at the old Polish National Home known as Warsaw in Brooklyn, N.Y. The “Provoked With Henry Rollins” gala kicks off at 7.

Thursday, Feb. 28

IMG head of Global Media Chris Albrecht—yes, that Chris Albrecht—and Showtime Chairman/CEO Matthew Blank host a sneak preview of Secret Diary of a Call Girl at the Core Club in Manhattan. The flick's about a “legal secretary who clocks in regular hours and leads a routine life, but by night she becomes 'Belle,' the answer to every man's fantasies.” Elsewhere in Manhattan, the ANA holds its TV & Everything Forum at the Marriott Marquis, DirecTV throws its Investor Day at the Hudson Theater (it's available via Webcast), the Media Battle of the Bands goes down at B.B. King Blues Club, and frequent Chappelle's Show guest Mos Def sits for questioning at the 92nd Street Y. And we'll be there for all of them.

Friday, Feb. 29

Showing that there is, indeed, life after 90210, Ian Ziering hosts dance competition Your Mama Don't Dance, featuring hopeful hoofers and their mothers and fathers, on Lifetime at 9. AndSNL favorite son Will Ferrell did the soccer movie, the skating movie and the NASCAR movie, so it was only a matter of time before he took on basketball. Currently hawking Bud Light and Old Spice as his hoops alter-ego Jackie Moon, the Ferrell film Semi-Pro debuts today. What better way to celebrate Leap Year than watching Will show off his mad hops?