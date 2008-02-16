Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Feb. 18

Exactly one year from now, some poor viewer out there will flip on their TV and find out that the digital transition has left them in the dark. And it's programming such as My Dad Is Better Than Your Dad that reminds us how important television is in terms of keeping people connected to the world around them. Seinfeld's do-ragged mimbo Dan Cortese hosts the premiere of gamer My Dad at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Am I the only one wondering why this show is not on Fox? On a slightly larger screen, the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, N.Y., screens Ben Affleck film Gone Baby Gone. Queens native Amy Ryan, who plays the missing girl's mom in the film and the beleaguered Beadie Russell on The Wire, hosts a discussion after the flick.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

The Greater Texas chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications holds its “Meet the Operator Mixer” at Pappasito's in Houston, as the Comcast Houston management team meets and greets. On the tube, Frontline “cuts through the fog of war to reveal the untold story of what happened in Haditha, Iraq” when two dozen civilians were killed by U.S. forces. Rules of Engagement airs on PBS at 9. On a lighter note, another season of opium fugue Nip/Tuck winds down, as Sean McNamara, played by Dylan Walsh, learns yet another harsh lesson. Portia de Rossi guests on FX at 10.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

What does the digital switchover mean for “cable companies, content providers and consumers”? Find out when CTAM holds its TeleSeminar “The Digital Transition” at noon, with input from Time Warner Cable Executive VP/Chief Marketing Officer Sam Howe and Cox CMO Joe Rooney, among others. Elsewhere in the media, today's the deadline to be considered for the National Association of Black Journalists' Salute to Excellence National Media Awards (nabj.org). And just as the toothsome train wrecks of Nip/Tuck go on hiatus, a new batch of stunners steps onto the screen when the latest edition of America's Next Top Model rolls on The CW at 8.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Warner Bros. Media Research celebrates the grand opening of its “on-site emerging media testing center” at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. Tours and reception kick off at 5 p.m. local time. Speaking of grand openings, an interactive exhibit by the name of, yes, Grand Opening offers “Manhattan's only drive-in cinema.” You and a few guests can enjoy feature films from the comfort of an old convertible on Gotham's Lower East Side (we can only pray it's heated). Grand Opening offers Say Anything, starring John Cusack, Ione Skye and a ginormous Sony boom box, at 10.

Friday, Feb. 22

Four months since he stepped in for Bob Barker at The Price Is Right, Drew Carey gets his first primetime test when “America's favorite game show,” according to the unbiased copy writers at CBS, airs on the Eye at 8. Elsewhere on the dial, NBC ramps up its unscripted offerings with a new entry from Mark Burnett. Dennis Miller hosts the comic quiz show Amne$ia, where contestants are “challenged to answer a variety of questions from their own life for money,” at 8. Time will tell if Amne$ia finds an audience, or if it's forgotten faster than a Miller reference to Voltaire.