Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Feb. 4

Diddy—or “Sean Combs,” according to the humor-challenged New York Times—shares the TimesCenter stage with former Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad to talk about A Raisin in the Sun and playwright Lorraine Hansberry. It's part of the newspaper's “Times Talks” series. On the tube, Animal Planet shows off its new logo, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus finds new ways to humiliate her Christine character when a fresh batch of The New Adventures of Old Christine kicks off on CBS at 9:30 p.m. ET. And, lest we forget, the Mid-Atlantic chapter of NAMIC holds its Leadership Development session at NCTA headquarters in Washington.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Competitive television. It's why you and I have a job. The Competitive Television Summit is on at the Orlando Marriott in (hopefully) sunny Florida, as Tribune Broadcasting President John Reardon gives a keynote about the state of Tribune's TV properties. Up in frigid New York, “Real Profits From New Digital Platforms” (as opposed to those old digital platforms) goes down at the Sheraton. Brought to you by Marquis Broadcast, it caters to “CEOs, CTOs, MDs, Technical Directors and anyone involved in production, post-production and delivery.” Finally, on cable, Sundance debuts Sierra Club Chronicles in its “The Green” block at 9.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

The CTAM Research Conference, dubbed “Media Transformers—Now Playing Everywhere,” kicks off at the Renaissance Hollywood in Los Angeles. The keynote address comes from CSI creator Anthony Zuiker during dinner. If he talks about ligature furrows and bulbar hemorrhages during the meal, it may just ruin the mood—Zuiker might stick to how he dreams up those crazy plots, and what makes pro thesps like William Petersen and Marg Helgenberger tick. And if someone you know is doing Grissom-esque work in the field of journalism, you might recommend him or her for the Society of Professional Journalists' (www.spj.org) Sigma Delta Chi awards. All entries must be postmarked by today.

Thursday, Feb. 7

The Paley Center for Media toasts and roasts Viacom/CBS Corp. executive chairman Sumner Redstone at its annual gala at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Tony Bennett provides a little entertainment. Back at the CTAM confab, TV Land president Larry Jones keynotes, while down in D.C., ESPN screens Black Magic, about black athletes at black colleges, at the Ronald Reagan Building. Look for Rep. Charles Rangel and Earl “the Pearl” Monroe in the crowd. And a couple of debutantes hit the tube. Nick Jr. debuts Ni Hao, Kai-lan (translation: Really Hard to Spell) on Chinese New Year's Day. The show aims to teach the kiddies a little Mandarin. NBC, meanwhile, offers up Sex and the Cashmere Jungle...I mean, Lipstick Mafia...I mean, Lipstick Jungle. Yeah, that's it. The new Brooke Shields/Kim Raver/Lindsay Price show rolls at 10.

Friday, Feb. 8

The DVD magazine Stash holds its annual roundup of peculiar graphics and animation at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens. If you don't like what you're seeing, the next one's on in just a few minutes. Speaking of underground humor—or humour, as it were—Britons Robert Webb and David Mitchell, the creative oddballs behind the Brit sleeper hit Peep Show, try again with the sketch show That Mitchell & Webb Look. It's on BBC America at 9:20. Their names may be ordinary, but the duo's brand of comedy is anything but.