Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Jan. 21

Cute siblings tour the country in a groovy '70s bus and play their feel-good tunes for screaming girls. Keith and Danny Partridge imploring the pre-pubescent world to “c'mon, get happy”? Not hardly. The curtain goes up on the season-two premiere of The Naked Brothers Band, starring Nat and Alex Wolff, on Nickelodeon at 8 p.m. ET. For the concerned parents out there, the only thing that's naked about the Brothers Wolff is their musical ambition. For a far less glossy look at the youth of today, MTV has the premiere of True Life: I'm Happy to Be Fat at 10.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

The New York Women in Film and Television venture way down to the Lower East Side of Manhattan for a screening of Return to Afghanistan at Two Boots Pioneer Theater. The film depicts the true story of a woman trying to direct a documentary in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. A Q&A follows. Way uptown, Today host Meredith Vieira turns up at the 92nd Street Y with Emmy-winning journo/hubby Richard Cohen for “Lifting Lives Above Illness.” They discuss “how people cope with serious, chronic illnesses and how families and friends can support their sick loved ones,” while Cohen shares from his new book Strong at the Broken Places.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Will original programming work on movie network Starz? Find out when a pair of fresh comedies centered around Hollywood hero worship debuts on the cable network. Head Case stars Alexandra Wentworth (a.k.a. George Stephanopolous's wife) as the “It” therapist to stars like Jeff Goldblum and Rosanna Arquette, while Hollywood Residential follows a struggling celebrity home makeover show and its feckless host. Elsewhere on the dial, it's the moment of truth for an eagerly anticipated/intensely feared new Fox series. Unscripted lie-detector game show The Moment of Truth rolls at 9. Hosted by Mark L. “Don't Call Me Marky Mark” Walberg, Moment gives a half-million to the truthiest contestant. Finally, the good folks of the Piedmont Chapter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers hold their technical seminar, themed “RFoG: Taking Fiber to Your New Customers,” at the Holiday Inn Select in Hickory, N.C.

Thursday, Jan. 24

The Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association throws its “Anytime…Anyplace—Making Money From the Growth in Personalized Media” wingding at ABC/Disney Studios in Burbank starting at noon. Board member Sheldon Lee of Belo station KING Seattle co-chairs. Back in Gotham, newsies Jack Cafferty of CNN and Sue Simmons of WNBC New York sit for their “The Bad and the Ugly” dissection of the media. Meanwhile, in those suburbs just north of New York City, Last Comic Standing champ Josh Blue—the wild-eyed chap with cerebral palsy—headlines at the Tarrytown Music Hall.

Friday, Jan. 25

This may just be crazy enough to fly: CMT assembles the likes of R&B star/train wreck Bobby Brown, Brady Bunch alum Maureen McCormick and Twisted Sister madman Dee Snider to compete to be the next country star. Gone Country premieres at 8, hosted by John Rich of Big & Rich. And last but certainly not least, Kathy Griffin—full of celebrity-focused invective as her beloved red-carpet reports fall by the wayside due to the writers' strike—unleashes her crimson fury over three nights starting tomorrow at the WaMu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Working the Garden? Life on the D-list never tasted so sweet.