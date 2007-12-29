Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Dec. 31

As any stay-at-home parent knows, when 6 p.m. rolls around, Noggin signs off, and you're forced to come up with fun things to do with Little Miss/Mr. Pre-Schooler until bedtime. Worry no longer, as today marks the first day of Noggin running all day and night. Moose A. Moose, fresh off a lucrative new 24/7 contract, hosts a movie marathon at 6 p.m. ET. And it being New Year's Eve and all, Comcast channel CN8 dusts off '70s rockers Foreigner for Bling in the New Year at 9, because nothing screams “bling” quite like the guys who sang “Hot Blooded.” ABC has RyanSeacrest and Fergie, Fox has Cat Deeley and Spike Feresten doing man-on-the-streets, and ESPN has some nutjob, hopped up on Red Bull, jumping over a football field on a motorcycle when New Year. No Limits airs at 11:15.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

How is it we slept until 11 and still feel like Bukowski? And how is it everyone at the 119th annual Rose Parade looks so damn perky? The Pasadena fun starts at 11 a.m. ET and airs on ABC, NBC, Univision and HGTV, among others. For hardier fare, the University of Illinois and Southern Cal's own Trojans face off in the Rose Bowl at 5:10 p.m. ET. Elsewhere in football follies, Fox offers the Sugar Bowl from New Orleans, with Thom Brennaman calling the action at 8. And this being the kickoff of all resolutions related to drinking, smoking, eating, consorting with unsavory characters and other Bukowski-esque behaviors, NBC premieres the couples edition of The Biggest Loser. Host Alison Sweeney welcomes a new batch of the less-than-svelte—and their partners—at 8.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

It's back to work for most of the nation, including Drew Carey, who hosts the new edition of Power of 10 on CBS at 8. And since there's not nearly enough Law & Order on the air these days, the Dick Wolf flagship has a two-hour season premiere on NBC at 9 p.m. Speaking of getting back on the job, most of the late-night lads, such as Jay Leno, David Letterman and Conan O'Brien, are on once again, showing some improv chops not seen since they were pups. With A-list stars reportedly reluctant to sit for interviews, it looks like a busy week for the likes of Carrot Top, Andy Dick and the guy who played Skippy on Family Ties.

Thursday, Jan. 3

The FedEx Orange Bowl—heretofore referred to as, simply, “the Orange Bowl”—airs on Fox at 7:30. Noggin's not the only one with a likable host named Moose—Daryl “Moose” Johnston calls the Kansas vs. Virginia Tech action. Speaking of outsized combatants, Sci Fi has a Deadly Dino Double Feature starting at 8, while the Iowa caucuses get airtime on the likes of CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

Friday, Jan. 4

Know a certain someone who deserves a Gracie Award, given for realistic portrayals of females in entertainment and the news? The American Women in Radio and Television are accepting nominations at www.awrt.org through today. Speaking of exceptional ladies, kid-having-kid Jamie Lynn Spears stars in the premiere of Nickelodeon movie Goodbye Zoey at 8. The Zoey 101 star wrestles with whether to join her folks as they ship off to London, or stay in school stateside. Speaking of wrestling, the Versus Invitational Professional Bull Riding championship goes down at Madison Square Garden throughout the weekend. If that doesn't give you your fill of getting jostled this way and that, maybe the geeky-gadget get-together known as CES, officially kicking off Monday, will do the trick. Happy New Year!