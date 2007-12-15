Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Dec. 17



If those puppet and Claymation Santas, Rudolphs and Yukon Corneliuses dominating the tube these days are getting a bit old, here's a slightly fresher take on animation: the premiere of Anime: Drawing a Revolution on Starz at 9 p.m. ET. Richard Roeper hosts this peek at the Japanese cartoon movement, with commentary from Michael Madsen and Michelle Rodriguez. Back to that holiday theme, the Southern California chapter of the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications holds its holiday gathering at Life on Wilshire. There's no admission fee, but bring an unwrapped gift for an indigent child or striking TV writer.

Tuesday, Dec. 18



FCC chairman Kevin Martin calls for a vote on a proposal to loosen the rules banning ownership of newspapers and stations in the same market. Smart money says the vote will be along straight party lines—and over the prostrate bodies of Hill Democrats looking to delay it until next year. Elsewhere in the Beltway, the Capital Area chapter of the American Women in Radio and Television holds its “Chocolate & Coffee Holiday Celebration” at the Embassy of Switzerland. Up in New York, former 60 Minutes II gadfly/CNBC host Charles Grodin shares from his book If I Only Knew Then…Learning From Our Mistakes at the 92nd Street Y.

Wednesday, Dec. 19



The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) holds its Live Learning Webinar “Emergency Alert System: Is Your System Ready?” at 2. “The weather is bad,” warns the SCTE. “Flash floods and tornadoes are all around your area. Is your network prepared to deliver the emergency messages as they come in?” Speaking of delivering messages, Bill Cosby lays out his vision for strengthening America as he reads from his new book Come On, People: On the Path from Victims to Victors at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan's Lincoln Center. A few blocks south, Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution hosts a screening of P.S. I Love You, starring Hilary Swank, Lisa Kudrow and Harry Connick Jr., while a little farther downtown, the Museum of the Moving Image throws “An Evening With Danny Glover” at the Times Center. Glover joins filmmaker John Sayles and Texas guitar man Gary Clark Jr.

Thursday, Dec. 20



Jim Carrey dons the fur, whiskers and scowl to wreak havoc on the poor residents of Whoville as ABC Family airs Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 8. And if it's Thursday in December, it must mean that The Biography Channel is premiering a new bio. Biography breaks from the typical paparazzi fare to conjure up The Harry Potter Kids. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint mug(gle) for the camera at 9.

Friday, Dec. 21



CBS presents its annual special A Home for the Holidays, celebrating “the joys of adoption” with performances from Sheryl Crow, James Blunt and Fergie. Numb3rs star David Krumholtz shares an inspirational story or two. Staying with the holiday spirit, you know Hallmark Channel is knee-deep in fake snow and blatant Christmas schmaltz around this time of year. Hallmark dusts off the 1986 holiday chestnut The Christmas Gift at 11, which sees John Denver and Jane Kaczmarek end up in a small town where everyone believes in a certain endomorph in a white beard and red suit. If that doesn't get your eggnog flowing, maybe you should consider spending the holidays in Mr. Grinch's hideous hilltop hovel. Happy holidays!