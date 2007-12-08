Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Dec. 10

When RAW debuted on USA, Bam Bam Bigelow and The Undertaker ruled the ring; these days, it's all about Randy Orton and Chris Jericho. WWE Monday Night RAW celebrates 15 years of Monday madness with a three-hour special at 8 p.m. ET. Speaking of scary freaks, Ryan Buell seeks “the truth behind terrifying real life mysteries, hauntings and ghosts” when Paranormal States debuts on A&E at 10. And here's a premiere we know you've all been waiting for: The Knee Diaries, starring Dr. Alimorad Farshchian, a.k.a. “Michael Jackson's arthritis physician and the doctor to several popular celebrities and athletes,” debuts on Hispanic network CaribeVision.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Hallmark Channel holds its H is For Holidays bash at the Hotel Giraffe in Manhattan, conveniently located across the street from B&C HQ (thanks, guys!). “Join us for an 'Out-Regis' holiday party,” the invite beckons, leaving ample room for a joke about outing Regis that we're too classy to touch. Elsewhere in Manhattan, the New York: Media Information Exchange Group holds a breakfast panel on the future of entertainment at SobelMedia's World Headquarters. CBS research wiz David Poltrack shares intel at the latter. Meanwhile, way out West, Bravo/Oxygen president Lauren Zalaznick talks about saving the Earth when Hollywood Goes Green goes down at the Hollywood Roosevelt. And here's a guy who goes green every time he drinks too much: HBO releases funnyman Dave Attell's Captain Miserable on DVD.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

TBS Chief Research Officer Jack Wakshlag crunches the numbers at the Turner End of Year Press Briefing at the Time Warner Center. Back in green Hollywood, the session “How Green Was My Production: Eco-Friendly Strategies for Film Production, Film Festivals and Premieres” features 24 executive producer Howard Gordon and Fox Broadcasting creative services guy Josh Mark. On the tube, POV offers up Wrestling With Angels, which is not about Chris Jericho, but Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner. It airs on PBS at 9 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Dec. 13

CBS Corp. president/CEO Leslie Moonves and “the relentlessly merry elves of CBS Communications” explain their peculiar obsession with pigs-in-a-blanket at the CBS Holiday Media Party at Black Rock in New York. Two blocks north, New York Women in Film & Television gives out the Muse Awards at the Hilton; Jennifer Jason Leigh and Lauren Zalaznick, among others, get early Christmas presents. And since Britney Spears doesn't get nearly enough attention, Biography Channel dedicates a special to the “Mousketeer-megastar.” In case you've been living in Kazakhstan the past few years, Brit shaved her head, lost her children and shuffled through an insipid performance at the Video Music Awards. If your Spears quotas have still not been met, check out Biography at 9. Elsewhere on the box, CNBC debuts Blood Sport: The Business of Ultimate Fighting at 10.

Friday, Dec. 14

The New Mexico-Arizona chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications holds its networking lunch at Grilled Expedition at Desert Ridge in Phoenix. Speaking of being grilled, IFC takes a page from the Sundance/Iconoclasts playbook and has seemingly unlike celebs question each other. The premiere episode of Framed features hoops star Baron Davis “framing” Emmanuelle Chriqui, who plays E's former love interest on Entourage. The program is created by Reebok, so don't be shocked if Sloan shows up sporting a rockin' new pair of kicks.