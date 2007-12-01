Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Dec. 3

It being the holiday season and all, we're all in the spirit of giving—and forgiving. The media world gives Don Imus another chance—and implores the listening public to do the same—as the I-Man, sacked in April for using the word “ho” in a much different way than Santa ever would, starts on radio station WABC New York. On the tube, the cable world gives viewers some fresh drama long after its primary summer season. TNT offers a two-hour special episode of The Closer at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a new batch of the Holly Hunter guardian angel drama Saving Grace. And speaking of second chances, some truly tortured souls hope to make good when A&E offers up season four of docu-soap (docu-dope?) Intervention at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

The High Definition Summit, brought to you by B&C, Multichannel News and Broadcast Engineering, is on at the Hilton Universal City in California. Today features “Streamlining HD Post Workflows and Techniques” and a lunch keynote from CBS Sports Senior VP Ken Aagaard. Across the country, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gives out its Business & Financial Reporting Emmys at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan. CNBC leads with eight nominations, and Bloomberg News editor-in-chief Matthew Winkler gets a Lifetime Achievement Award. Elsewhere in New York, CBS Corp. President/CEO Leslie Moonves does the lunch keynote at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference at the Grand Hyatt. Hear what he says at www.cbscorporation.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

NBC Universal throws its annual holiday party at Studio 8H in 30 Rock, as president/CEO Jeff Zucker dons the Santa costume. A few blocks north, the Paley Center hosts “An Evening With Kyra Sedgwick and The Closer.” Deputy Police Chief Brenda Johnson turns up for a screening and Q&A. Down D.C. way, the Federal Communications Bar Association roasts FCC boss Kevin Martin at the Chairman's Dinner at the Washington Hilton. Then out west, the HD crystal balls come out for High Def Summit panel “What Will 2008-2009 Bring for High Definition Television?”

Thursday, Dec. 6

Earn mad money playing video games—perhaps not the best lesson for the kiddies…unless, of course, they're the ones claiming the crazy cash. Championship Gaming Series kicks off its week-long World Final at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, with a cool million in prize money at stake. And if it's the holiday season, it's time for the annual Holiday Rock & Roll Bash at B.B. King Blues Club in Manhattan. The headliners are JD & the Straight Shot, featuring Cablevision President/CEO Jim Dolan. Surely they'll play their blues hit “Slow Motion in Reverse”—which could describe some cable customer service reps. Proceeds go to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research.

Friday, Dec. 7

The Newseum offers media types a glimpse inside its hallowed halls when NBC throws the D.C. version of its holiday party. And it wouldn't be the holiday season without a TV special showing Christmas in serious jeopardy of not happening. Fortunately, there's scrappy moppet Diego to the rescue when Nick Jr. presents Diego Saves Christmas in its holiday-themed “Frosty Fridays” lunchtime block. Diego hears the reindeer calling for help when Santa's sleigh is stuck in the snow, and springs into action—making sure Navidad stays Feliz for everyone.