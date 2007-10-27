Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Oct. 29

After what ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff went through in Iraq, it seems a bit cruel to be roasting the poor guy. But that’s what’s going down at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, as the Spina Bifida Association winds up Woodruff for charity. While Woody gets it in D.C., Jeff Zucker is grilled up in New York. The NBC Universal President/CEO is questioned by Ken Auletta at the Bryant Park Grill, part of series of sitdowns with media studs sponsored by Syracuse University’s Newhouse School. Auletta will surely bring up NBC’s daring digital strategy, and new media is Topic A at the New Video Summit in Boston. “TV Titans Tackle a New Mass Medium” is the tagline, and highlights at the convention center include a lunch keynote from Brightcove founder/CEO Jeremy Allaire.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Digital Hollywood is on at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood and Highlands. Start the day with a surely rousing breakfast keynote from the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., before the MTV Networks Keynote Roundtable and Digifest, with commentary from the likes of MTVN Digital EVP Erik Flannagan and Comedy Central SVP Lou Wallach. Also offering insights into the brave new video world is the Research Symposium, brought to you by the good folks of the Television Bureau of Advertising. Nielsen SVP Kevin Svenningson and Raycom research wiz Bill McDowell share their thoughts; log on to www.tvb.org for details. On the tube, the replay of B&C’s Hall of Fame banquet, ably hosted by CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo, airs around Gotham on NYC TV at 9 p.m. ET, while FX freak show Nip/Tuck, starring Joely Richardson, season-premieres at 10.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

It being Halloween and all, ghouls are popping up all over town. Sci Fi Channel has a six-hour Ghost Hunters Live “investigation” starting at 9. Hosted by Josh Gates, the Caspar-graspers scope out the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Ky. Out west, Bench Warmer Trading Cards holds a “Halloween Model Monster Mash” at the nightspot Sunset Beach in West Hollywood. The guests include Deal or No Deal model Aubrie Lemon, Beauty and the Geek vet Shay Lyn and former Playboy Playmate Nikki Ziering. Finally, down D.C. way, there’s an Open Commission Meeting on the DTV transition at the Rayburn Building.

Thursday, Nov. 1

A handful of media giants are announcing earnings. LIN Television shares third-quarter results in Providence this morning, while CBS Corp., led by Leslie Moonves, does its quarterly conference call from New York at 4:30. Back at Digital Hollywood, the session “All Video-All the Time: Next Generation in Media Technologies” features Gas Station TV CEO David Leider. Speaking of fueling up, if Colbert Report host Stephen Colbert is indeed serious about a full-speed presidential drive, today’s his deadline for filing the paperwork in his home state of South Carolina.

Friday, Nov. 2

Down in the Sunshine State, the Greater Florida chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) rubs it in that they’re playing golf and you’re not. The ladies tee off for their annual Golf Classic at Stoneybrook West in Winter Garden. Elsewhere on the East Coast, The Early Show weather guy Dave Price is doing his “All-Access Pass” extravaganza, taking lucky viewers to compelling destinations around the country. Today finds Price in Philadelphia, where he can visit the Liberty Bell, jog up the Rocky steps and, of course, order hoagies from the local Wawa. Go Iggles!