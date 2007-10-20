Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Oct. 22

The Telco TV conference is on at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, with the likes of Grass Valley Thomson and Motorola Telecom showcasing their wares. “IPTV Beyond the Box” is the theme, and today features the session “Seizing the NetVideo Opportunity: Don’t Let Everyone Else Have All the Fun.” And it’s time to get in on the rock-and-roll fun over at MTV, as the original series Kaya debuts. Fame has a price for young Kaya, singer of the fictional band Crossing Coldwater. Get exposed to “the underbelly of the music industry”—not to mention the underbelly of comely star Danielle Savre—when the drama debuts at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Danielle Savre notwithstanding, is there any TV star who’s hotter than Stephen Colbert? Comedy Central's deadpan drollster shares his take on world affairs and discusses his book I Am America (And So Can You!) at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. Speaking of world affairs, a couple of threats to our collective peace of mind get a closer look on the tube. CNN debuts its state-of-the-environment documentary Planet in Peril, with commentary from Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anderson Cooper, at 9. Meanwhile, over on PBS, Frontline: Showdown With Iran “traces the tumultuous history of U.S.-Iran relations since 9/11” at 9, too. On a lighter, though still frightening, note, Spike offers Scream 2007 from the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. A celebration of the best in horror, sci-fi and fantasy, Scream airs at 10. Battlestar Galactica, Doctor Who and Heroes are in the running for Best TV Show, and Alice Cooper gets a “Rock Immortal” award.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Telco TV is in full swing with the morning panel “Selling a New Kind of Bundle,” with Starz Entertainment President/COO BillMyers, before

Multichannel News/B&C Editorial Director Tom Steinert-Threlkeld moderates “The Multi-Platform Experience.” Back in New York, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers prepares for its Stereoscopic Production Symposium. The SMPTE holds its pre-conference confab at the Brooklyn Marriott, with opening remarks about 3D TV from president Bob Kisor, and a peek at Emerging 3D Display Technologies.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Season three of the Sundance odd-couple series Iconoclasts is upon us. The 10 p.m. premiere features Sean Penn and the author Jon Krakauer speaking about how Into the Wild was turned into a film. Penn talks about his hatred of the acting craft, the war in Iraq and, if we’re lucky, how he got into character for Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Speaking of guys who know a thing or two about baking, Food Network star Bobby Flay reads/cooks from Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill Cookbook: Explosive Flavors from the Southwestern Kitchen at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan’s Union Square.

Friday, Oct. 26

It’s the New York premiere of Larry Flynt: The Right to Be Left Alone at the Paley Center, as the First Amendment champion/porn provocateur gets his 81 minutes in the sun. For equally inappropriate behavior, the relationship between Office mates Michael and Jan will be celebrated as the first-ever The OfficeConvention takes place this weekend in, yes, Scranton, Pa. Angela Kinsey, Melora Hardin and Creed Bratton, among other stars from the NBC comedy, will be there when the whole shebang goes down. Uhhh, that’s what she said!