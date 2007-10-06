Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Oct. 8

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton gets his moment in the sun when JTN Productions gives him the 2007 Vision Award for his “extraordinary achievements and his dedication to his community and Jewish family life.” It's at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and attendees are said to include David Mamet, creator of The Unit, and Natalie Portman, currently appearing not entirely clothed in Web short Hotel Chevalier. Speaking of beautiful people, once your MIPCOMsessions wrap, you might hit the Cannes beaches to see what's what. Reveille is at the Euro content trade show to hawk American Gladiators and My Daddy Is Better Than Your Daddy. And don't forget to check out the feel-good film of 2007, as CNN screens Planet in Peril at the Museum of Natural History in New York. CNN U.S. president Jon Klein and star anchor Anderson Cooper will be there.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Thousands of reporters who will work for little or no money…now there's a business model that appeals to bottom-line-minded network news execs. The Paley Center for Media in New York ponders the reporter on the train next to you in “Beyond the Anchor Desk: The Rise of Citizen Journalism,” moderated by News21 Editorial Director Merrill Brown and with former CBSNews boss Andrew Heyward on the panel. Elsewhere in New York, former The View personality Rosie O'Donnell reads from her literary excursion Celebrity Detox at Barnes & Noble in midtown, while CNBC and MSNBC co-sponsor the Republican presidential debate from Dearborn, Mich. It airs on CNBC at 4 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Out L.A. way, the Paley Center salutes Matthew Weiner's transformation from made man to Mad Men when “Smoke and Sympathy: A Toast to Mad Men” rolls in Beverly Hills. On the other coast, the content/communications/slash-happy shindig HD World/SATCON/IP Media Expo is on at the Javits Center in Manhattan. NBC Olympics Executive VP David Neal does the keynote. Farther uptown, the New York Times holds its Small Business Summit at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, with insights from Tom Scott, founder of rich-people network Plum TV. Elsewhere in the Apple, VH1 celebrates English rockers The Who's 89th year together, and 36th farewell tour, with the rock doc Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who. VH1 screens Amazing at the Bryant Park Hotel, with never-before-seen interviews, 5.1 Surround Sound, and special captioning for the deaf, dumb and blind.

Thursday, Oct. 11

The Cable Hall of Fame Celebration is on at the Cable Center in Denver. The 2007 honorees include Time Warner Cable Chairman/CEO Glenn Britt, Disney-ABC Television Group president Anne Sweeney, and General Electric Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Bob Wright. Back in New York, Mary Tyler Moore headlines a confab at the Paley. She dishes on life as both Laura Petrie and Mary Richards during “An Evening With Mary Tyler Moore.”

Friday, Oct. 12

Just as Sting and his Police pals are bellowing “Roh-h-h-h-xanne!” through Europe, three familiar faces utter the fateful name on the boards of Broadway. The Richard Rodgers Theatre's revival of Cyrano de Bergerac, about the French soldier with a flair for poetry and a preposterous proboscis, begins previews tonight. Kevin Kline glues on the prosthetic as the title character, Alias alum Jennifer Garner plays femme fatale Roxane, and Rescue Me's Daniel Sunjata completes the love triangle as Christian. Our better-read pals say the guy with the nose gets the dame.