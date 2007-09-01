Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Sept. 3

If the mere flick of Justin Timberlake’s wrist was responsible for causing the Janet Jackson-boob brouhaha on CBS, imagine what havoc the cat can stir up on cable. Timberlake gives the Madison Square Garden crowd everything but the kitchen Sync when his concert airs on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. And if you find yourself counting the minutes until the CSI season premiere, there’s always CSI: The Experience at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Visitors are invited to gather clues and finger the bad guy in a number of different cases. The exhibit’s three-month run ends today. If bloody crime scenes make you a bit squeamish, you might stick with the Home Improvement marathon on Nickelodeon that kicks off at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

The Paley Center for Media previews some fall shows, as Fox sets up shop at Gotham’s former Museum of Television & Radio to air K-Ville, Nashville and the Gordon Ramsay restaurant rehab show, Kitchen Nightmares. Out west, the City of Angels gets its close-up in the latest P.O.V. special. “Made in L.A.”, about three activist immigrants fighting for their rights in the fashion world, debuts on PBS at 10. On a lighter note, a pair of endomorphic '80s stars puts the broad in broadband. Former footballer William “Refrigerator” Perry and Night Court star Richard “Bull” Moll star in the fantasy football mockumentary The Fantastic Two, which debuts across the Broadband Enterprises network.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Never one to fade from the public eye, President William Jefferson Clinton talks about his new book Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World—and wife Hillary’s presidential prospects—on Larry King Live on CNN at 9. Elsewhere in the television universe, the third annual New York Television Festival kicks off with a party at the New World Stages in Manhattan, while the Mid-Atlantic chapter of National Association For Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) looks at how media is consumed by young people at The Tower Club in Vienna, VA.

Thursday, Sept. 6

The tech wingding known as IBC 2007 is under way at the RAI Congress Centre in Amsterdam. The morning’s theme is Broadcasting by Broadband, and the kickoff session is Broadcasting Meets Communications: A New Entertainment. Back in New York, Larry David drags his misanthropic shtick over to the 92nd Street Y, as he shares the stage with Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Susie Essman. Elsewhere in the Apple, ABC takes its premiere turn at the Paley. Look for Pushing Daisies, starring Kristin Chenoweth, and Dirty Sexy Money. Finally, New York TV Fest offers NBC’s Comedy Short Cuts, hosted by 30 Rock cast members, including Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer, better known as the nutty page Kenneth.

Friday, Sept. 7

Over in Amsterdam, the session A Brief History of Time Travel: Doctor Who and Television VFX takes place at IBC. Speaking of hopping into the way-back machine, some four decades ago, a young man was doing yuks on the radio station at Ball State. Jump back to today, where David Letterman and his mother Dorothy turn up in Muncie, Indiana as Ball State dedicates the David Letterman Communication and Media Building. Afterwards, Dave buys first round at Scotty’s Brewhouse on University. As the man of the hour himself might say, it’ll be more fun than humans should be allowed to have.