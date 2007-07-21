Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, July 23

The 2007 Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM) Summit takes place in Washington this week. “Power to the People” is the theme, and today features an interactive session on On-Demand and iTV Successes, and the Mark Awards, hosted by John Salley of FSN's The Best Damn Sports Show Period. Mark finalists include CNN for “In the Footsteps of Bin Laden” and Lifetime for its rebrand. Out west, the Television Critics Association (TCA) tour is in full swing at the Beverly Hilton. Fox is up, with a breakfast devoted to 20 memorable years of Cops. Wear some stubble, your best acid-washed jeans, and don't worry about a shirt. During lunch, check out the table read of the 100th episode of Family Guy.

Tuesday, July 24

Keep your frenemies close, as CTAM holds the session The Internet: Friend and Foe for Traditional Television. The breakfast panel discussion is presented by B&C and Multichannel News and features, among others, Himesh Bhise, VP/general manager of high-speed Internet for Charter, and Jennifer Caserta Priore, executive VP of marketing at IFC. Out L.A. way, the TCA press is treated to a field trip. Have those permission slips signed and ready for set visits to Heroes, TMZ and Brothers & Sisters.

Wednesday, July 25

NATPE's LATV Festival kicks off out of the House of Blues in West Hollywood. Today is Digital Day, and sessions include Blowing up the Boob Tube: How the Digital Frontier Has Changed Our Relationship With TV. It features Cynthia Littleton of Variety, Vince Broadby of Yahoo! and Chris Henchy from Funnyordie.com (home of Will Ferrell's riotous “I want my money!!!” skit). ABC gets its turn at TCA; Entertainment President Stephen McPherson conducts the executive session. Put the Cavemen guys in a room full of critics, and interesting things should happen. The cast of Dirty Sexy Money, including Peter Krause, should get a warmer reception. And in Manhattan at Michael's, Mediabistro.com raises the bubbly to TVNewser wunderkind Brian Stelter, who's off to The New York Times.

Thursday, July 26

ABC continues to rule the TCA stage. The day begins with ABC News, as the Nightline trio—Martin Bashir, Cynthia McFadden, Terry Moran—address the crowd. After lunch, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes offers a peek at Grey's spinoff Private Practice, with Kate Walsh and Tim Daly. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, the Association of Media & Entertainment Counsel convenes at Loyola Law School for a branding seminar. Lest we forget cable in these warmest of months, Emeril Lagasse turns up the heat a bit more at Food Network, with No Reservations stars Aaron Eckhart and Abigail Breslin in the kitchen for Emeril Live at 7 p.m. ET. Bravo, meanwhile, debuts the series Welcome to the Parker—a look at the Palm Springs resort of choice for the rich, famous and very eccentric—at 11.

Friday, July 27

Rock acts both old and new make today infinitely more interesting. Start the day with a little old-school punk, and what's more punk than playing The Early Show? Patti Smith headlines on CBS from Cleveland. And MTVu's summer concert series sees Chicago power-popsters the Plain White T's—they of the ubiquitous and infectious “Hey There Delilah” tune—perform at Six Flags in Agawam, Mass. Out on the left coast, the LATV Fest features the breakfast seminar Deconstructing a Hit: Lost, while a certain animated family sees if their hit reconstructs to the big screen. Yes, The Simpsons Movie rakes in even more D'oh! for the Foxies.