Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, July 9

The good folks of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters have their Meeting & Leadership Retreat at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. Today features a golf scramble at Watermark Country Club with none other than singer Gary U.S. Bonds. And who’s up for some lamb’s eyes, boiled cow hooves and fried crickets? It may sound like Macbeth’s witches are in the kitchen again, but it’s actually the season premiere of Bizarre Food With Andrew Zimmern on Travel Channel at 9 p.m. ET. For a different kind of rush, ABC Family debuts the series Greek, focusing on “the social minefield that is the Greek system” at fictitious Cyprus-Rhodes University. It stars Spencer Grammer, whose dad, Kelsey, has done a little TV, and it’s on at 9.

Tuesday, July 10

The Television Critics Association’s annual celebration of hot buffet food and hopefully hot new shows takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. PBS starts off the fun, and the Pioneers of Television session features Tim Conway, Dick Cavett and Phyllis Diller, among others. In Vegas, Sin City’s chapter of Women in Technology holds its networking event at Tririga Corporate Office. “Entrepreneurs” is the theme. And in terms of new stuff, Eureka has its season premiere on Sci Fi at 10, and HBO releases the whole of the short-lived but no less funny Ricky Gervais series Extras on DVD. Finally, it’s a hot week for cheesy game shows testing one’s ability to remember lyrics to popular songs. The Singing Bee, hosted by Joey Fatone, debuts on NBC at 9:30.

Wednesday, July 11

The E3 Summit, showcasing the latest in electronic entertainment, is under way at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. And what electronic goodies will Samsung be rolling out in the near future? Find out at its Product Showcase at 632 on Hudson in Manhattan. Down D.C. way, the media “architects of the future” are at the Ritz-Carlton for the National Association of Minority Media Executives Conference. Brass from the likes of Fox, Tribune and Yahoo share their insights. Dean Baquet of the New York Times hosts the Newsmaker Luncheon—expect him to dish on Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal—and News Corp. sponsors the silent auction at the Motion Picture Association. Viewers may wish for a bit of silence when Don’t Forget the Lyrics—another take on hapless folks trying to remember the words to “Oops! I Did it Again”—debuts on Fox. Wayne Brady hosts at 9:30.

Thursday, July 12

Early Show weather man Dave Price continues to seek out “The Great American Vacation” on CBS. Today finds him in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. And cable gets the run of the TCA tour for the next few days. Start the day with a little Nip/Tuck from FX, before National Geographic, Hallmark and HBO strut their stuff. New HBO Co-President Richard Plepler runs the executive session, but we know you just want to meet Beavis and Butt-head’s Kiwi kindred spirits Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords.

Friday, July 13

MTV Networks dominates TCA action; highlights include a pair of pompom girls speaking about the new season of Dallas Cowboys’ Cheerleaders: Making the Team on CMT and Salt-N-Pepa shaking their respective things as VH1’s The Salt-N-Pepa Show is unveiled. Once Dexy’s Midnight Runners bag a deal, all ’80s pop stars will officially have their own reality show. After lunch, it’s BBC America, Discovery Networks and E!. Meanwhile, back on the tube, USA unveils the new season of Monk, starring Tony Shalhoub, at 9. In honor of the show’s OCD-addled star, don’t touch that remote; it might have cooties.