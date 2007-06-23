Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, June 25

The inaugural HD Masters Conference was such a jolly good time last year that they're giving it another go. Held at RIBA in London, the wingding delivers “real-world experiences to broadcasters and producers.” Today features a keynote from Sky Technology Director Chris Johns, before everyone breaks for a tipple. Stateside, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association hosts a technology showcase focused on the OpenCable platform at its D.C. headquarters. NCTA President/CEO Kyle McSlarrow explains why better connectivity between set-top boxes is important. Then the New York State Broadcasters Association celebrates the oeuvre of Barbara Walters as it gathers at the Sagamore Hotel in Bolton Landing, N. Y. The ABC News vet gets Broadcaster of the Year.

Tuesday, June 26

Ad:tech, focusing on the Hispanic online marketplace, goes down at the Miami Beach Convention Center. MySpace Senior VP of Marketing/Content Shawn Gold sits with CNN anchor Alberto Padilla, before a performance by the Latin group Tartara. Up in D.C., the Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on media violence, while farther north, Robert J. Coen, senior VP and director of forecasting for Universal McCann, offers the mid-year Advertising & Media Outlook Update at McCann HQ in New York. Finally, the BET Awards are on at 8 p.m. ET. Mo'Nique hosts, Don Cheadle gets a Humanitarian Award, and Diana Ross the Lifetime Achievement.

Wednesday, June 27

We've been speaking with a posh Brit accent ever since getting back from the HD Masters gig last night … old chum … and wouldn't you know it, the theme of Digital Experience in New York is the British Invasion. Dubbed “London Calling,” the show features tech companies such as JVC, Skype and Nokia at the Metropolitan Pavilion, and a cover band cranks out hits from Herman's Hermits. Speaking of stars, pinstriped legend-in-the-making Hideki Matsui is the focus of the latest Yankeeography on Yes! Network. It premieres at 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 28

“It's not TV, it's not movies, it's not broadband, it's just video,” reads the tagline for the OMMA Video conference at the Crowne Plaza in Times Square. Commentary comes from the likes of Heavy.com Co-CEO Simon Assaad, Blip.TV CEO Mike Hudack and Brightcove Marketing VP Adam Berrey. And it's a big day for beginnings and ends. Spy drama Burn Notice, starring Bruce Campbell and Gabrielle Anwar, debuts on USA, while Hey Paula—a reality show centered on Idol flake Paula Abdul—debuts on Bravo at 10. Meanwhile, The Starter Wife wraps on USA at 9, while the curtain falls for Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip after it airs on NBC at 10. See you soon, Mr. Sorkin.

Friday, June 29

Army vs. Navy. It's a famed football rivalry, but how will the competition translate to the kitchen? Find out when Emeril Lagasse hosts a cookoff between Army and Navy chefs on Emeril Live at 8. Tech is heating up as well, as CTAM of the Rocky Mountains holds its High Tech Summit at the Comcast Media Center in Littleton, Colo. And it being graduation season and all, teen network The N is moving on to college. Following an episode of high school hit Degrassi, N debuts campus drama The Best Years at 8:30. Hopefully, the young collegians will remember a few essential lessons: Everything in moderation, a business course or two won't kill you, and don't schedule any of those 8 a.m. classes.