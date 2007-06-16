Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, June 18

The Gracies, celebrating the brightest female talents in media, are given out by American Women in Radio & Television at the Marriott Marquis in New York. Winners include 30 Rock's Tina Fey and CBS News correspondent Kimberly Dozier. CBS football personality Lesley Visser hosts. On the way West side, teen cable network The N turns 5 with a bash at Marquee. Look for DeGrassi star Aubrey Graham, while That '70s Show star Danny Masterson deejays. And it being summer and all, TNT serves up fresh material. The new season of The Closer, starring Kyra Sedgwick as interrogator extraordinaire/junk-food addict Brenda Leigh Johnson, runs at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers are in for an extra-special Treat after that, as Treat Williams stars as an organ-transplant surgeon on the series premiere of Heartland at 10. Speaking of closing the deal—and of hearts, for that matter—tennis ace Mark Philippoussis looks for love off the court. Age of Love premieres on NBC at 9.

Tuesday, June 19

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers holds its Cable-Tec Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Kyle McSlarrow, president/CEO of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, delivers the keynote. In New York, fry-guy Morgan Spurlock shows up at the Paley Center (née the Museum of Television & Radio) in Los Angeles to talk about his FX series 30 Days and social issues in America. And the documentary series P.O.V. celebrates two decades of examining social issues on PBS. Rain in a Dry Land, a look at Somali Bantu families as they relocate to the U.S., airs at 10.

Wednesday, June 20

Lunch with Yogi Berra? Yogi is at the Yogi Berra Museum in Little Falls, N.J., for a preview of The Bronx Is Burning. It's an ESPN miniseries based on the excellent Jonathan Mahler book about baseball, politics and serial murder in 1977 New York. It starts at 11 a.m. and ain't over till it's over. (You knew that was coming.) Looking well beyond Jersey, tech consultant Yankee Group shines a light on global connectivity at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London. Meanwhile, over in Budapest—a phrase you don't see in B&C Week very often—the DISCOP confab focuses on the content business in Central and Eastern Europe.

Thursday, June 21

Meredith Vieira gets grilled at the 92nd Street Y. Only we suspect it'll be more of a light sauteeing, as her interviewer is Angela LaGreca, a Today producer who knows Vieira from their days at The View. Elsewhere in New York, the board of directors at the Emma L. Bowen Foundation, dedicated to preparing minority youth for careers in media, meets at the Holiday Inn in New York. Fox President of Station Operations Dennis Swanson chairs the meeting. The Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association, meanwhile, offers the teleconference “Avoiding FCC Fines for Payola and Play-for-Pay.” It's hosted by mellifluously monikered legal expert Melodie A. Virtue.

Friday, June 22

Mandy Moore tapes a concert at Comix in New York as part of her Oxygen “docu-drama/concert special,” I Am Mandy Moore. Expect Vince from Entourage to study her performance carefully, then follow Mandy home. Speaking of spying, Encore airs a 52-hour James Bond marathon starting at 8. All the Bond portrayers will be represented, but nobody does it better than Connery.