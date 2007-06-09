Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, June 11

What happens when Andy Richter hits the golf course? It sounds like the latest NBC pilot, but it’s actually the Celebrity Golf Classic, held by the Museum of Television & Radio … uh, the Paley Center for Media … at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Also scheduled to wield clubs are Peter Gallagher and Kevin Nealon. And while you may never see Elton John on the course, here’s an equally odd setting for Captain Fantastic: Washington. Sir Elton receives the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation’s Service to America award for raising millions for AIDS research. It’s at the National Building Museum. Up in Gotham, Mayor Michael Bloomberg throws the Made in NY Awards in Grand Central Terminal. If Law & Order doesn’t win something, we’ll buy the whole party $17 martinis at Campbell Apartment.

Tuesday, June 12

Breakfast plans? Have your morning croissant and coffee with CBS Corp. boss Leslie Moonves as he chats with media scribe Ken Auletta at the W New York as part of the Newhouse School series. And it’s Promax/BDA, the annual TV marketing confab, at the Hilton in New York. Filmmaker John Waters presents “This Filthy World.” Afterwards, B&C and sister mag Multichannel News hold the Brand Builder Awards, celebrating 10 stellar TV execs, in the East Penthouse. Elsewhere in New York, Susie Essman, last seen tossing around f-bombs on Curb Your Enthusiasm, sits with David Steinberg for “Funny People” at the 92nd Street Y.

Wednesday, June 13

Fresh from his smash performance at the TV Land upfront, President Bill Clinton does the keynote at Promax. Across the country, Digital Hollywood is on at the Loews in Santa Monica. Today’s sessions features Branded Media Marketing—TV, Film, Broadband, Podcasting & Blogging, Mobile, Music and Games—Reinventing the Commerce & Media Model. Elsewhere in L.A., the Genii Awards are given out at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel. Everybody Loves Raymond star Doris Roberts gets a Lifetime Achievement Award. And Denis Leary’s firefighter-agonist drama Rescue Me premieres on FX at 10, so they can finally take those creepy long-necked Leary posters off our trains and buses.

Thursday, June 14

Personal achievements abound. Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is honored at Beacon in New York for the publication of her book From the Heart: Seven Rules To Live By. Then it’s over to the W for the Mirror Awards, toasting the best in media reporting. Meredith Vieira hosts, Variety Editor-in-Chief Peter Bart gets a Lifetime Achievement Award, and B&C is up for a little somethin’-somethin’, too. Then it’s the Daytime Creative Arts Emmys at the Hollywood & Highlands Ballroom, with broadband winners crowned. Let’s see if Comedy Central testicles Baxter & McGuire get their moment in the sun. Speaking of balls-out fun, the cast of Entourage assembles for the New York season premiere at the Ziegfeld.

Friday, June 15

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists holds its annual wingding at the San Jose Convention Center in California. The theme is “Increasing the Influence of Latinos in U.S. Newsrooms.” At 9, CBS airs the Daytime Emmy Awards live from the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles. All eyes are on Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design/Styling, as Ellen faces off with The View and Sesame Street. Our money’s on Elmo.