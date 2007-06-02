Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, June 4

You might be an award or two richer today: The Webbys, celebrating the best and brightest on the Internet, are under way this week. Rob Corddry toasts the cream of the video community today at World Stages in Manhattan. Elsewhere in Gotham, Bob Costas hosts the George Foster Peabody Awards, saluting the finest in broadcast, at the Waldorf-Astoria. Winners include NBC's Friday Night Lights and Hispanic network mun2. And out west, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation celebrates 10 years of the Archive of American Television. Tommy Schlamme, Loretta Swit and Tom Bosley are among those at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. A&E's mumbly magic man Criss Angel, meanwhile, hopes he's a winner when his “death-defying demonstration” in Times Square is done. Angel is encased in a cement block 40 feet up, with 24 hours to escape before it plummets to the ground. The intrepid B&C interns are there to report.

Tuesday, June 5

CBS Corp. boss Leslie Moonves keynotes the Deutsche Bank Media Conference at the Palace Hotel in New York. Down D.C. way, actor Joe Pantoliano joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and others at the inaugural meeting of the National Task Force on Children's Safety at the Rayburn Building. And here at B&C Week, we promised we'd never mention Paris Hilton unless it involved her going to jail…or plummeting 40 feet in a concrete sarcophagus. Well, the former came true, as the Simple Life star begins her stay at the Century Regional Detention Facility outside Los Angeles. Speaking of law enforcement and sort-of good-looking people, the first season of CHiPs is out on DVD.

Wednesday, June 6

It's Sci Fi Day! A new season of Ghost Hunters, starring everyone's favorite plumbers-by-day/Casper-catchers by night, rolls at 9 p.m. ET. It's followed by the new series Destination Truth —“one man's search for the truth while investigating stories of the unexplained,” such as the Malaysian Bigfoot and the Chilean Chupacabra. Josh Gates hosts. Finally, the cast and creators of Battlestar Galactica invite the hit show's growing legion of fans to Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles for a peek at season four. Dress as a Cylon for a free Cosmopolitan.

Thursday, June 7

Breakfast plans? For a mere $95, you can see the likes of Bob Schieffer and Lou Dobbs debate the upcoming presidential election at the IRTS Newsmaker Breakfast at the Waldorf in New York. A few blocks away, the Museum of Television & Radio hosts “The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Through Multiple Lenses.” A panel on how the longtime enemies report the news will include Link TV's Director of Middle East Programming, Jamal Dajani. Finally, the human chameleon known as Eddie Izzard gets grilled on The Daily Show on Comedy Central at 11.

Friday, June 8

The Native American Journalists Association is holding its convention at the Denver Marriott Tech Center, featuring several broadcast-themed seminars. The Art of Interview is moderated by NPR Director of News Staffing Cheryl Hampton. And if you've been feeling down ever since the crisis-negotiation love story Standoff was yanked from the Fox lineup, you can step back from the ledge. The first of the final seven episodes starts at 9. Standoff star Ron Livingston was good as Carrie's beau on Sex and the City…maybe he can find work on that new Sex offspring show Cashmere Lipstick Jungle Mafia.