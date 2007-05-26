Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, May 28

It’s Memorial Day, and the holiday’s mere mention calls to mind lazy, hazy days at the beach. Encore gets America psyched for sand and surf with some of the greatest beach movies ever created. A Jaws marathon kicks off at 5 a.m. ET and runs all day, giving viewers four different Jaws movies to sink their teeth into. Speaking of bloodthirsty adversaries, The Ex-Wives Club has its series premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Angie Everhart, Marla Maples and Shar Jackson (better known as that poor, pregnant actress that K-Fed left for Britney) counsel distraught divorcees. NBC offers some fetching women as well, as the Miss Universe Pageant airs from Mexico City. Vanessa Minnillo and Mario Lopez co-host at 9 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, May 29

Get that passport ready, because Vienna awaits you. WiMAX World Europe, focusing on wireless technology and mobile video, goes on at the NH Danube City in Austria. Keynotes include Yankee Group Chief Strategy Officer Berge Ayvazian and Motorola Networks & Enterprise Veep Jose Figueroa. As they look ahead in Vienna, they’re looking back on The History Channel. “70s Week” kicks off with reports on the likes of Jonestown, Atari, Richard Nixon and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.” Prepare to flick those Bics!

Wednesday, May 30

Friedman Billings Ramsey holds its Growth Conference at the Grand Hyatt in Manhattan. Presenters include reps from video delivery firm Harmonic and pollsters extraordinaire Harris Interactive. Elsewhere in Midtown, the Museum of Television & Radio hosts “Beirut Rising: Premiere of a Work in Progress.” Lebanese filmmaker Soula Saad details “the nonviolent uprising among young people in Beirut” following the assassination of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. On the small screen, Sci Fi Channel offers a Ghost Hunters marathon. Hosts Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson pick their favorite episodes and kick off the Hunt for the Hunter search for a new spook snoop.

Thursday, May 31

If ever you want to know what it’s like to be married to—and then not married to—Hollywood honcho Brian Grazer, here’s your chance. Debra Messing’s Molly Kagan character finds her way after a nasty divorce in the series premiere of The Starter Wife on USA at 9 p.m. It’s based on the roman a clef by the former Mrs. Grazer, Gigi Levangie Grazer. And today marks a few milestones in television: Nielsen starts measuring commercial ratings, and it was exactly a year ago that Katie Couric left Today for greener—well, let’s just say other—pastures.

Friday, June 1

Pittsburgh doesn’t get nearly enough mention in B&C Week, and we’re here to change that. WQED Pittsburgh launches the Neighborhood Channel on the digital spectrum, showcasing the station’s programming highlights from the past half century. Inside our more frequently trafficked precincts, the FCC hosts its Spectrum Policy and Management: Building Inoperable…sorry, Interoperable…Public Safety Communications confab in the Commission Meeting Room in Washington. Speaking of networking—or at least net-working—Spider-Man is celebrated at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. The museum shows the 16-millimeter print of the old animated series, airing The Power of Dr. Octopus and Sub-Zero for Spidey. While your friends are seeing Spider-Man 3 at the friendly neighborhood multiplex, you and Spidey can kick it old-school at the museum.