Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, May 21

It's Star Wars Week! CNBC celebrates the famed film franchise's 30th anniversary with a week of specials examining Luke, Leia,

et al's impact on the entertainment industry. It starts on Squawk Box at 8:30 a.m. ET. When Star Wars first entered our galaxy, videogames were pretty much limited to Pong, and mobile communications were phones with miles of cord. Thirty years later, the Games and Mobile Forum looks at advances in these worlds at the Hollywood Roosevelt, with insights from Sprint Nextel's GM of Games, Joe Ariganello. It's part of the Los Angeles Games Conference. Back in New York, broadband mag ScreenPlays hosts On Target: The Future of TV Advertising at the Marriott East. Ogilvy Interactive partner Maria Mandel speaks.

Tuesday, May 22

Digital Breakfast offers Content: Who Owns What Online, at the office of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz in Manhattan. Paul Sweeting, editor-at-large of B&C sib Video Business,

moderates the panel, which includes Hearst-Argyle Television Digital Executive VP Terry Mackin. And it's a bit late for Spring Break, but head on down to Fort Lauderdale anyway, as ad wiz Laredo Group hosts Intelligent Selling of Internet Advertising at the Hilton Beach Resort. Here's a certain someone who knows a little something about Jell-O shots, random acts of nudity, and other spring-break staples: Reality-TV queen Carmen Electra reads from How To Be Sexy at Barnes & Noble at 46th Street in Manhattan. Expect about a thousand young males to show up to learn more about being sexy.

Wednesday, May 23

Speaking of sexy, New York Women in Film and TV holds the class Makeup for Hi-Def Television. Go ahead and snicker, but, for some members of the media, a top-notch makeup job can spell the difference between looking good and, well, use your imagination. Eve Pearl, the Emmy-winning makeup artist and nine-year veteran of miracle makeup work on The View, offers HD-friendly techniques at the Samsung Experience at the Time Warner Center. Out in Vegas, a city that knows a thing or two about makeup, CNN chief national correspondent Jon King headlines the BCFM/BCCA “Learn More…Win Big” Conference. And before we call it a day, the Argyle Executive Forum presents its 2007 Market Trends in Media at a top-secret location in New York. Offerers of perspective include Turner Broadcasting CEO Phil Kent.

Thursday, May 24

The Hispanic Media Awards go down at the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio. Keynote speaker is none other than former Mexico President Vicente Fox Quesada. Back at the BCFM wingding, Turner money guy John Sloan gets a Peter F. Szabo award, while GSN VP of Finance/Comptroller Fidel Quiralte moderates a panel on cable bundling. Finally, cable-network boss/former SNL host/presidential possibility Al Gore chats with Charlie Rose at the 92nd Street Y.

Friday, May 25

Big Al's Great New York Publicity Tour continues, as Gore turns up at Barnes & Noble in Union Square to read from The Assault on Reason and maybe share some other news about his job prospects for the next few years. Speaking of new horizons, the good folks of both the Mississippi and Louisiana Associations of Broadcasters are cruising from New Orleans to Cozumel for their Convention at Sea. And finally, CNBC wraps up Star Wars Week with a visit to “Star Wars Celebration IV” at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Start ironing your Vader vestments, and may the force be with you!