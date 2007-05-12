Where to be and what to watch…

MONDAY, May 14

It's Upfront Week! Play your cards right, and you won't have to pay for a meal, a cocktail or a comedy routine all week. The Museum of Television & Radio kicks things off with breakfast at its New York HQ at 9. NBC is up first, unveiling its fall slate for advertisers at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Entertainment President Kevin Reilly talks about the shows, while President of Ad Sales Mike Pilot explains why you should advertise on them. The Spanish-language upfronts are in full force as well: Azteca America kicks things off with “It's Just the Beginning” at New World Stages in Manhattan. Chairman Luis J. Echarte joins Amelia Vega, Miss Universe 2003/host of reality show Suegras, onstage. And William Morris, of course, has its super-cool party at the Four Seasons. Invitations are most definitely non-transferable.

TUESDAY, May 15

ABC presents at Lincoln Center, Telemundo does its thing at Radio City, and Fox Sports en Español boasts of “new partnerships” at Cipriani on 42nd Street. In non-upfront news, it's Streaming Media East at the New York Hilton. Microsoft Director of Video Platforms Sean Alexander does the welcome keynote, and those nutty Lost Remote guys dish on streaming video. Down Foggy Bottom way, CN8 christens its Washington studio with cocktails on the Roof Terrace on Constitution Avenue. CN8 founder Michael Doyle says a few words.

WEDNESDAY, May 16

CBS takes its upfront turn at Carnegie Hall, while Discovery Networks holds its Hispanic presentation at Guastavino's under the 59th Street Bridge in Manhattan. Luis Silberwasser, senior VP/GM of Discovery Latin America, runs that shindig. Meanwhile, the three-headed Univision, TeleFutura and Galavision upfront goes down at Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center. Elsewhere in Midtown, HBO's Real Sports reporter Mary Carillo is honored at the Wise Women of the Year luncheon at the Marriott Marquis, hosted by Andrea Joyce of NBC Sports. And B&C tech wiz Glen Dickson moderates the Webcast Service Orientation for Media. IBM Digital Media CTO Peter Guglielmino sits on the panel. Find it at broadcastingcable.com/webinar.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Wrapping up the presentations, The CW struts its stuff at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, while Fox holds court at New York City Center (no sweating in that hellish 69th Regiment Armory like last year). Fox Sales President Jon Nesvig and Entertainment President Peter Liguori do their best impressions of Idol semifinalists Melinda Doolittle and Jordin Sparks, respectively (OK, maybe that's wishful thinking). Afterwards, Fox serves potables in Wollman Rink. Not to be outdone, Broadband Enterprises shows off four Web programs at the Nokia Theatre in Manhattan. Former CNN anchor Daryn Kagan hosts. After the dotcom drinks, it's over to the Sheraton for American Women in Radio & Television's Golden Apple Awards. Judges include Abby Auerbach from the Television Bureau of Advertising. And showing that B&C Week does, in fact, get out of Gotham now and then, we hit the Sportsman Channel Open House in New Berlin, Wis.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

It's Bravo for breakfast, as CEO Lauren Zalaznick hosts the New York Women in Film & Television Power Player breakfast at the Society of Illustrators building in Manhattan. And another industry icon gets their moment in the sun. CBS celebrates Walter Cronkite's 90th birthday with That's the Way It Is at 8 p.m. ET, with commentary from the likes of Dan Rather and Diane Sawyer. Happy birthday, Uncle Walter!