Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, May 7

It's The Cable Show! Everyone who's anyone in cable is in Vegas for the annual cable confab at Mandalay Bay. Look for the panel Cable 2.0: Growing Cable's Next Business Opportunities, moderated by CTAM's Char Beales and featuring Time Warner Cable's Glenn Britt. The parties are, of course, in full swing. Reed Television Group VP/GM/Publisher Larry Oliver is honored as a Cable TV Pioneer at the Four Seasons. WWE and NBC Universal turn House of Blues into their own little House of Pain with old-time rasslers Rick Flair and Hillbilly Jim. And Discovery does dinner at Picasso at the Bellagio, hosted by President/CEO David Zaslav. If you're not in Vegas, there's always game-show impresario Chuck Barris reading from his tome The Big Question at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan's East Village. Be sure to bang the gong if you don't like it.

Tuesday, May 8

Brush off the cobwebs from last night (that Hillbilly Jim still wields a mean half nelson!), and head over to the Mandalay Convention Center for Multicultural Television: Tapping Into New Subscribers in a Diversified Market, presented by B&C and Multichannel News. Panelists include Philip Polk, Cox's director of segmentation marketing, and the moderators are B&C Editor in Chief Max Robins and his Multichannel counterpart, Tom Steinert-Threlkeld. Then it's Oxygen for lunch, as the channel holds its Lady You're in Luck! luncheon at Mix atop THEhotel. CEO Geraldine Laybourne hosts the get-together, which features a “surprise celebrity guest.” (Smart money: Tori Spelling's baby.) Not to be outdone, Lifetime does dinner at Fleur de Lys in Mandalay Bay. Afterwards, be sure to raise a glass of Stoli to new boss Andrea Wong at Red Square.

Wednesday, May 9

Videogames have come a long way since the cheesy tank game that came free with Atari 2600 (uh, tanks for nothin', guys). In fact, gaming gets its own session at the Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles. Scribes from Star Trek, Family Guy and 24 discuss the role of the writer in creating hit games. Gaming holds a lofty place at the Cable Show as well, with the Cable Game Arena in full swing. There are no fewer than three keynotes by CEOs of game companies, including Don Daglow of Stormfront Studios and Robert Garriott of NCsoft North America, before KC and the Sunshine Band take the House of Blues stage. Back in Gotham, New York Women in Film & Television hosts Direct to the Audience: Documentary Self-Distribution at Smith Barney headquarters.

Thursday, May 10

It's good to be the King! Yes, CBS Television Distribution CEO Roger King is the toast of a Gold Medal Award Dinner. Held by the International Radio & Television Society Foundation, the fete goes down at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Hopefully, the mood will be as joyous when Viacom announces results from its first quarter. It's open to the public via teleconference and Webcast, at viacom.com.

Friday, May 11

Home Entertainment Show 2007 happens at the Grand Hyatt in New York. The High Performance Sound & Imaging Show runs through the weekend; today offers Acoustic Treatments and Your System and a little acoustic treatment by classical pianist Robert Silverman. And tomorrow being Katharine Hepburn's 100th birthday, TCM wraps up a 24-film Hepburn marathon tonight. Kate and Bogey enjoy a little ride on the river, when The African Queen rolls at 8.