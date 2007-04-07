Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, April 9

There are shows, and then there are “television destinations.” Robert Redford and his Sundance kids celebrate the launch of the latter, an environment-themed “destination” called The Green, at 400 South La Brea in Los Angeles. Macy Gray supplies the entertainment. Speaking of environmental issues, a couple of chaps with, respectively, building and waning presidential ambitions make the after-hours television rounds. Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) explains why he wants to run for Top Dog on CBS' Late Show With David Letterman at 11:35, while Bill Bradley tells Jon Stewart why he doesn't on Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

Tuesday, April 10

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin is feted at the 20th annual Chairman's Dinner at the Washington Hilton. But, for far more interesting sartorial choices, old-school glamour girl Mitzi Gaynor turns up at the Museum of Television & Radio in New York to reminisce about her lavish TV specials in the days of yore. It's “Razzle-Dazzle! Mitzi Gaynor, The Special Years.” Further uptown, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta reads from his latest literary endeavor, Chasing Life, at Barnes & Noble on the Upper West Side. And don't miss the season premiere of Dog the Bounty Hunter on A&E at 9. Thug mullet-man Duane Chapman chases down more skells in season four, while sorting out some legal issues of his own.

Wednesday, April 11

Generate partner/former WB CEO Jordan Levin shares his wisdom over cocktails at the Museum of Television & Radio (MTR) in Los Angeles. He's bound to say something buzzworthy. And they're hoisting potables at the other end of the country as well, as the Women in Cable Telecommunications holds WICT, Wine & Wednesday at Red Star Bar in Baltimore. Otherwise, it's all Bravo, all the time. The cable network throws its press luncheon at 30 Rock in New York, with presentations by Bravo president Lauren Zalaznick and programming Executive VP Frances Berwick. Later, it's the season finale of Top Design on Bravo at 10, followed by the series premiere of Shear Genius at 11, featuring a host of haircutting hopefuls.

Thursday, April 12

The Television Bureau of Advertising holds its annual Marketing Conference at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. “Serving Today's Empowered Customer” is the tagline, and guests include Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, Fisher Broadcasting CEO Colleen Brown and NBC Universal Television Stations President Jay Ireland. CBS News workhorse Bob Schieffer gets the Broadcasting Excellence award over lunch, while Gannett Broadcasting CEO Roger Ogden gets B&C's Broadcaster of the Year (see p. 27). And is there a doctor in the house at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay? Is there ever, at the 27th annual AMA Medical Communications Conference. Attending physicians include NBC News chief science correspondent Robert Bazell and PBS' NewsHour With Jim Lehrer health correspondent Susan Dentzer.

Friday, April 13

Football season has long since gone, but the pigskin is still getting kicked around at MTR Los Angeles. “It's Not (Just) About Football ... Friday Night Lights” sees Executive Producers Peter Berg and Jason Katims and the cast share gridiron glory. Speaking of bloody turf battles, a new Sci Fi series at 10 showcases the goings-on of people with special powers like telekinesis, telepathy, and the inability to be killed. Hey, if it's working for Heroes, maybe it'll fly for newbie Painkiller Jane, too.