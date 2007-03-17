Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Mar. 19

Web video…Isn't that all we talk about anymore? For the latest on the topic, head to the Bay Area for The New Video Summit: Hollywood Meets Silicon Valley on the Internet. Speakers at the San Jose Marriott include Fox Networks Executive VP Mike Lang and BitTorrent President Ashwin Navin. And a new hutch of hoofers struts their stuff on ABC, as the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Beverly Hills 90210 knucklehead Ian Ziering and Paul McCartney divorcer Heather Mills head up the hopefuls.

Tuesday, Mar. 20

To figure out how to jam ads into that aforementioned Web video, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) holds its TV Forum at the Marriott Marquis in New York. To be discussed: the necessity for true commercial ratings, and the future of the upfront. Speakers include Beth Comstock, president of integrated media at NBC Universal, and The Morning Show hosts Mike Jerrick and Juliet Huddy. Meanwhile, Bravo promises that “The bling flies in The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion.” It's a one-hour special at 10 p.m., after which we must all agree on a “bling” moratorium.

Wednesday, Mar. 21

Sci Fi holds its upfront on the way West side of Gotham, as muckety-mucks Bonnie Hammer and Dave Howe present the coming season at hotspot STK. That includes sneak peeks at Battlestar Galactica and miniseries Tin Man. Up north, the Interactive Content Exchange—ICE, to insiders—goes down in Toronto, with the latest on social media and mobile TV. And out West, where the ice is measured in carats (notice we didn't say “bling”), Future of Film happens at the Writer's Guild Theater in Beverly Hills. Revver CEO Steven Starr shares what he's learned. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, the workshop “What 'Tweeners are Watching and Why” takes place at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Conference Centre.

Thursday, Mar. 22

Kagan Research holds its Radio-TV Values & Finance Summit at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, with a keynote from NBC Universal digital chief George Kliavkoff. And does National Public Radio host Ira Glass have a face for television? (He looks perfectly handsome in his publicity photo, though we'd lose the Buddy Holly glasses.) See how the veteran radio personality fares on TV, as This American Life—featuring “true stories from everyday people”—premieres on Showtime at 10:30. Later, CBS News anchor Katie Couric talks about her up-and-down transition to evenings and truthiness on the news when she turns up on The Colbert Report. It's on Comedy Central at 11:30.

Friday, Mar. 23

Who knew President Clinton was so into Three's Company reruns? None other than William Jefferson Clinton headlines the TV Land upfront at Lincoln Center's Home of Jazz in New York. And remember 2006, when we spent evenings parked on the edge of our seats, tuned into those edgy serialized dramas? OK, so that never really happened. But ABC is bringing Six Degrees back. We can't say whether there's hope for Six, but at least there's Hope—yes, Hope Davis stars at 9. Finally, for a twisted take on a twisted program, check out comedy troupe Fearsome's homage to NBC sweeps staple To Catch a Predator at the People's Improv Theatre in New York. The show is called Gun Grease, and they're gunning for Predator host Chris Hansen. Gotcha!