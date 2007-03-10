Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, March 12

L-e-e-e-e-t the sun shine! L-e-e-e-e-t the sun shine in. Despite what your local weather personality might be saying, it’s Sunshine Week, as the media makes its case for a more open government. Kicking off the campaign are public-service announcements from the likes of former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw and legendary newspaperman Ben Bradlee. Speaking of government, presidential also-ran John Kerry explains how the big machine works to Charlie Rose at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. Sticking with the political theme, cable bigwigs are in DC for the Cable Television Public Affairs Association’s Forum 2007 at the Ritz-Carlton. Check out the CEO Roundtable, moderated by B&C executive editor Mark Robichaux. As in tune with politics as any band, R.E.M. gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Watch it on VH1 Classic at 8:30 p.m. E.T. And what sort of shiny, happy people will pop up on The Riches? Find out when it premieres on FX at 10. The Parents Television Council cannot wait.

Tuesday, March 13

Down DC way, Comcast Executive VP David Cohen and A&E CEO Abbe Raven snag President’s Awards at Forum 2007. And what does the phrase “savage, bizarre, unique and unforgiving” call to mind? Yes, most anything on FX. But also the Galapagos Islands, say the folks at National Geographic Channel, which screens Galapagos in HD at its Washington headquarters. President Laureen Ong heads up the discussion. Up in New York, Turner throws its Brand & Programming Summit at the Museum of Modern Art.

Wednesday, March 14

Daytime Emmy nominees are announced on The Early Show on CBS. Anchor Julie Chen makes the proclamations from the set of daytime mainstay Guiding Light at the CBS Broadcast Center. Speaking of guiding lights, Discovery Communications invites its pals to go where no camera has gone before. CEO David Zaslav oversees the screening of series Planet Earth at the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan. Downtown, Scripps Networks holds its upfront at Food Network HQ in Chelsea. Look for Vern Yip, judge on HGTV’s Design Star. Elsewhere in the USA, the Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference goes down at the Exhibit Hall in Lansing, MI.

Thursday, March 15

The Simpsons gets its due at the Paley Television Festival, held at the Museum of Television and Radio in Los Angeles. Wrapping up the two-week TV-palooza, The Simpsons: Celebrating 400 Episodes brings together creator Matt Groening and Executive Producers James L. Brooks and Al Jean, among others, and offers a sneak peek at the upcoming movie. Back in New York, the panel Perfect Pitch: Cable at the Table happens at HBO headquarters. Bringing together development execs such as MTV2’s Tony DiSanto and Food Network’s Charles Nordlander, the panel discusses program pitches that work. It’s moderated by B&C Editor in Chief Max Robins.

Friday, March 16

This sounds somewhat cool. A horde of hale and healthy journos assembles at the Hilton Los Angeles for Health Journalism 2007, and there’s a roundtable called Hollywood and Health. The salon features David Foster, a writer on Fox hospital hit House, as well as General Hospital stars Jason Thompson and Kimberly McCullough. Speaking of sick folks, A&E coughs up the season premiere of Intervention at 10 p.m. The debut depicts an OxyContin-shooting man “whose moods swing wildly from needy to hostile.” Like we said, L-e-e-e-e-t the sun shine!