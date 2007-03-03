Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, March 5

In London today? Check out IPTV World Forum at Olympia, where Jeff Weber, VP of product & strategy at AT&T, discusses Internet television. Stateside, our very own Queen (Latifah, that is) stars as an HIV-positive crack addict who becomes an AIDS activist in the new HBO film Life Support. Latifah and Executive Producer Jamie Foxx host a screening at Gotham Hall in New York. Elsewhere in the Apple, GSN hosts the National Vocabulary Championship at the New York Public Library. Fifty of America's finest spellers face off. And if you live in a big city with a large Latino population, check out the debut of Spanish-language public-TV network V-me.

Tuesday, March 6

Best have a good breakfast this morning. First off, Horowitz Associates offers Connections: Broadband Lifestyles of Multicultural Consumers at the New York Hilton. Keynote speaker is MTV President Christina Norman. Then it's the Wonder Women lunch at the Hilton. B&C sister Multichannel News salutes 10 industry shakers, including History Channel General Manager Nancy Dubuc and Bravo Executive VP Frances Berwick. The bash is hosted by Fox News Channel's Brenda Buttner, CNN's Susan Hendricks and CNBC's Maria Bartiromo. Then it's on to the Marriott Marquis, where HIV/AIDS awareness organization Cable Positive honors Time Warner Cable's Glenn Britt with the Joel A. Berger Memorial Award. Finally, CBS News anchor Katie Couric takes the other side of the mike at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.

Wednesday, March 7

Back at the New York Hilton, CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien hosts the Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Leadership Conference, where you can “master the knowledge of the cable industry, reinforce your leadership skills and cultivate your management style.” GSN's evening upfront party at Buddha Bar promises the “latest in interactive and participation TV”—bring a text-capable cellphone for the chance to win prizes. Is it really Season 11 for Cartman, Kenny and the rest of the South Park gang? The season premiere runs on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET. Not to be outdone by his old Frasier co-star David Hyde Pierce (now starring in previews of Broadway musical Curtains), Kelsey Grammer plays Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady at New York's Avery Fisher Hall.

Thursday, March 8

Nickelodeon rolls out the orange carpet for its breakfast upfront at the Nokia Theatre in Manhattan. (Look for Executive VP, 360 Brand Sales, Jim Perry to explain his job title.) Down in our nation's capital, the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation holds its annual First Amendment Awards dinner at the 22nd Street Ritz Hotel. Fox News CEO Roger Ailes gets the 2007 Leadership Award, and other honors go to Bob Woodruff of ABC News, Kimberly Dozier of CBS News and Philip Balboni of New England Cable News.

Friday, March 9

The Music City Chapter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers holds its Technical Seminar at the Comcast Cable office in Nashville. The topic: Alpha Power Supply Maintenance and Status Monitoring. And the William S. Paley Television Festival continues at the Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles, with a spotlight on Fox's breakout hit Prison Break. Creator Paul Scheuring and cast members Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell join the discussion. With luck, Miller will show everyone his jailhouse tattoo.