Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Feb. 26

Back on the job after his near-fatal injury near Baghdad, ABC Newsman Bob Woodruff hosts a press screening of To Iraq and Back at ABC headquarters at 9:30 a.m. ET. He discusses his documentary, along with ABC News Prez David Westin and Executive Producer Tom Yellin. For lighter fare, Monty Python alum Michael Palin follows in the footsteps of Hemingway in new series Michael Palin's Hemingway Adventure. The premiere sees him in Pamplona, and airs on Travel Channel at 7. Also venturing afar are the good folks at the Consumer Electronics Association, whose Winter Retreat goes down up in Vail. Enjoy 2½ days of open hospitality suite at the Vail Cascade Resort in Colorado.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

If Vail sounds a bit cold for February, there's the Competitive Television Summit in Orlando, Fla. B&C and BroadcastEngineering present the confab at the Orlando Airport Crowne Plaza; speakers include Tom Kane, CEO of CBS Television Stations, and Steve Ridge, executive VP at Frank N. Magid. Speaking of competitive TV, has CBSCorp. hit its financial goals? Find out when it announces Q4 and 2006 earnings. Finally, the Magazine Publishers of America shows that the magazine isn't going the way of Zima malt beverages with its digital conference Connecting With the Consumer. Former CBS digital czar Larry Kramer and Google content veep David Eun offer insights at CUNY in New York.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Gimme an A! Gimme another A! And another A! OK, you get the picture. It's the AAAA Media Conference, assembling the brightest advertising minds at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Day One starts off with some golf, then an Update on eBiz for Media, with Abby Auerbach of the Television Bureau of Advertising. Back east, Congressmen Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) and Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) are guests of honor at the NAB State LeadershipConference at the Mandarin Oriental in D.C. Up in Boston, the Harvard Business School Entertainment and Media Club hosts its annual conference, with Comcast Senior VP Page Thompson. None too popular in Boston, Jason Giambi supports a Yankee-loving contestant on Deal or No Deal. If the guy wins, expect a Congressional investigation and denials from Giambi. It's on NBC at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 1

CTAM holds its annual Tele Seminar via satellite at noon. TV One Executive VP Brad Samuels moderates, and panelists include Amalia O'Sullivan, VP of product operations at Cablevision. Not to be outdone, RSG Media offers Managing the Evolving Media Landscape at the Princeton Club in New York. If the evolving media landscape—and the Princeton Club, for that matter—gives you the creeps, stick with the mood and tune in to Chiller. NBCU's debut slasher channel offers The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson as a writer suffering from too much work and not enough play, at 9 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 2

Back at the Four-A's, MTV Networks honcho Brian Graden speaks about the future of content. And for a look at content's present, check out the William S. Paley Television Festival at the Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles. Today features The Office, with Executive Producers Greg Daniels and Ben Silverman, and cast members such as John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer. Just about everyone will be there but Steve Carell, off doing his Get Smart film. With the boss away, expect the mice to play.