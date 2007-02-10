Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Feb. 12

Every dog has its day, but only the really special ones get Best in Show. That's right, the annual showcase of funny-looking dogs and funnier-looking owners known as the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place today and tomorrow. USA airs all the action at 8 p.m. ET, with Today's Lester Holt providing commentary. A Dandie Dinmont Terrier named Harry appears to be the favorite. Speaking of tomorrow's champions, Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) is hosting its Rising Leaders confab at the Grove Isle Hotel in Coconut Grove, Fla. The session offers “the fundamentals of team dynamics, personal-leadership development, networking, and road-mapping by overlaying standard industry assessments.” Up and comers from Comcast and Cox make the trip.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Yahoo! unveils its not-an-upfront Broadband on Broadway bash, a “sneak peek at new approaches to successful brand building in the digital revolution”—and of course getting the Yahoo! stock price into the same galaxy as Google's. CEO Terry Semel leads presentations on social media, mobile content and Yahoo!'s SmartAds. It's held at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in Manhattan, with a party to follow at the Supper Club. Back at old media, Cary Elwes of Robin Hood: Men In Tights fame loses the tights to play a mob lawyer on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC at 10.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Cartoon Network holds its upfront over breakfast at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York's Time Warner Center. Presentations come from Paul Candolora, senior VP and general manager, while Boston mayor Tom Menino discusses the benefits of guerrilla marketing (uh, that's a joke). Down DC way, it's the inaugural meeting of a task force on food marketing and childhood obesity; Kraft, General Mills and Pepsi meet with Viacom, Discovery and Disney about self-regulation. Speaking of ambitious Washington plans, Al Franken signs off from Air America Radio for a bigger stage. Franken will find out if he's good enough, smart enough and doggone it, if enough people like him, as he runs for a Senate seat.

Thursday, Feb. 15

In Washington, Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and his House-mates get to grill the FCC commissioners on everything from media ownership to net neutrality. Also in politics, Charlie Rose and Newt Gingrich sit for a little discourse at the 92nd Street Y in New York. And down in Texas, Independent Film Channel Executive VP and General Manager Evan Shapiro heads up the new season of Cable Mavericks lectures, brought to you by the Cable Center. Shapiro visits the University of Texas, Austin to present “This Lecture Is Not Yet Rated.” Speaking of mavericks, Hunter S. Thompson gets his moment of truth on Biography Channel's Final 24. What was going through the good doctor's head before he took his life?

Friday, Feb. 16

BET founder Bob Johnson is celebrated as a Model of Excellence at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, part of the NBA All-Star festivities. And it's Back From the Dead Day on the dial! Hinting that her career is still kicking, Sandra Bernhard has a guest turn on Las Vegas on NBC at 9. She plays James Caan's housekeeper. At 10, Travel Channel's ghost-hunting squad visits England's spooky Sinai House to ogle apparitions on Most Haunted. And we're not so sure these can be saved: Two years from the stroke of midnight, those old analog TVs go dark. Time to upgrade!