Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Jan. 8

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off in Vegas, as the sharpest minds in tech share their wisdom over four days. The keynote addresses are in the Palazzo at the Venetian, not the Vegas Hilton, as in years past. Show up at the Palazzo and you'll see Motorola CEO Ed Zander and Disney top dog Robert Iger. Go to the Hilton, and you'll see the top sales guys get gold-plated monkey wrenches at the Northeastern Wisconsin Tool and Die conference. Coinciding with CES, the National Television Academy gives out its Technology & Engineering Emmys.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

CES rolls on, as Content Is the Connection: The Migration to Multiple Platforms, presented by B&C and sister mag Multichannel News, transpires over breakfast at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Panelists include Starz Executive VP of Affiliate Sales Ed Huguez and Time Warner Cable Executive VP of Product Management Peter Stern; moderating are Multichannel Editor in Chief Tom Steinert-Threlkeld and B&C Executive Editor Mark Robichaux. Elsewhere in Vegas, Citigroup holds its 17th annual Entertainment, Media and Telecommunications Conference at Mandalay Bay. News Corp. COO Peter Chernin and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts do some keynoting. Further west, the Television Critics Association's winter tour sets up shop at the Ritz Carlton Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. It's a cable cornucopia this week, as the likes of Turner, A&E and Hallmark Channel, the last in the persion of CEO Henry Schleiff, talk about their upcoming programs. Across town, there's a press conference announcing the nominations for the 38th NAACP Image Awards at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. And in the city that never sleeps, the New York Women in Film & Television hold their wingding on children's TV. Cross-Over Programming, Animation & New Media happens at Marymount Manhattan College.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Fresh from an appearance at CES yesterday, CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves speaks at the Citigroup confab. An audio Webcast is available on www.cbscorporation.com. Speaking of heavy hitters, Tony Soprano and the gang make their debut on A&E, as the syndicated paisano of The Sopranos debuts at 9 p.m. ET. And over at TCA, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Oxygen are among those presenting, with Oxygen President Debby Beece dispersing intellectual capital. Meanwhile, down in D.C., Nick Clooney screens his TV special A Journey to Darfur, starring his more famous son George, at Atlantic Video on Massachusetts Avenue.

Thursday, Jan. 11

The '80s is the theme on NBC's Today. With any luck, we'll get Matt Lauer in a mullet wig, rocking out to Quiet Riot's “Cum On Feel the Noize.” And funny girl Sarah Silverman (who surely has Quiet Riot's Metal Health cassette at her folks' old house) takes the TCA stage on behalf of MTV to talk about her upcoming self-titled program. Also look for Heather Locklear, who stars in the Lifetime original movie Angels Fall.

Friday, Jan. 12

Breakfast with Melissa and Joan Rivers? Not everyone's cup of tea, perhaps, but the Rivers gals will be cracking wise for the TCA crowd in the foyer of the Ritz. They'll give predictions on red-carpet winners and sinners for the 2007 award season, courtesy of TV Guide Channel. Also presenting is HBO, as David Milch describes his new show John From Cincinnati. For the critics' listening pleasure, the Deadwood don will present in iambic pentameter.