Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Dec. 11

How do you dress up pigs in a blanket? With frilly French names like saucisson en croute (that's “sausages in pastry,” but you knew that). Yes, if hors d'oeuvres from the William Paley-ozoic era are being prepared, it must mean the CBS holiday party is upon us. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves and publicity czar/canapé connoisseur Gil Schwartz greet all comers on the 35th floor of Black Rock. Elsewhere in Gotham, it's the International Radio & Television Society's Holiday Casino Benefit. Join CBS stations President/IRTS Chairman Tom Kane for roulette, craps and poker, not to mention a buffet and open bar in the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf-Astoria.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

John M. Higgins. One-of-a-kind reporter, one-of-a-kind friend. B&C salutes its departed brother with a celebration of his life and work at The Lodge at MTV Networks in Times Square. Per Higgins' wishes, there will be raucous punk rock, gut-pounding hip-hop, sparkling wit, excessive bonhomie, the trading of media gossip, and no moping allowed. Elsewhere, holiday parties abound. There's the CNN media bash at Teatro Goldoni in Washington, featuring Wolf Blitzer and John Roberts, as well as the National Association of Broadcasters' wingding at NAB Headquarters on N Street in the District. In New York, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences offers An Evening With The Colbert Report, with video clips from the show, a Q&A with Stephen Colbert, and hosting by Stone Phillips. It's at John Jay College's Gerald W. Lynch Theater on the way west side of Manhattan.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

TBS chief research officer Jack Wakshlag has some viewer intel to share, and he does just that at a Turner Research End of Year Press Briefing over lunch at the Time Warner Center in New York. And Madeleine Albright and Henry Kissinger share the stage at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York for a discussion of foreign policy and how the media handles our overseas affairs. Then, out in Brooklyn, cable network GSN hosts a National Vocabulary Championship for high school students at the Brooklyn Museum. The title goes to the kid who can spell “fuggedaboudit.” And should you find your Christmas spirit getting a bit low, fuel up on Oxygen, which offers Christmas With the Dickinsons, starring over-the-hill—sorry, meant to say over-the-top—supermodel Janice Dickinson. The fun starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Dec. 14

The National Association For Multi-Ethnicity in Communications holds its Mid-Atlantic Holiday bash at NCTA Headquarters in Washington. This year's party features a partnership with Women in Film and Video. And 'tis being the season and all, there are a few very special holiday episodes on the box: On NBC, The Office features the hour-long “A Benihana Christmas” episode at 8 p.m., as boss Michael takes the Dunder-Mifflin dunderheads out for a meal. And on Fox, The O.C. gang celebrates “Christmukk-huh” at 9. Tate Donovan guests.

Friday, Dec. 15

News Corp. holds its holiday party at the Hilton in New York, as Rupert Murdoch and the gang quaff a little holiday cheer. And local cable news hits a milestone, with Cablevision's News 12 Long Island celebrating 20 years of chronicling Billy Joel's driving woes and Joey Buttafuoco's illicit dalliances. As they say on Long Island, happy freakin' birthday!