Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Dec. 4

Credit Suisse holds its annual media-palooza, with no shortage of industry titans on display at the Crowne Plaza in Manhattan. Today's speakers include Scripps CEO Ken Lowe, NBC Universal TV Group CEO Jeff Zucker, and CBS CFO Fred Reynolds —before the lunch keynote from Viacom's new-ish CEO Philippe Dauman. More titans are to be found at the UBS Global Media Conference in New York's Grand Hyatt, where CBS Corp. Chief Research Officer David Poltrack shares his findings. And CNBC has something to share as well, as the cable channel shows off its retooled Website, with half-hourly newscasts and a prodigious video archive [See Beyond the Box, p. 8].

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Being funny isn't easy. Just ask the folks at B&C Week! See, that was a joke. Comedy Central has done a pretty good job of it, and Executive VP Michele Ganeless explains how at NYU's Shorin Center. She shares the stories behind the likes of The Daily Show and South Park in “Comedy Central: Funny Business,” hosted by the Center for Communication. And high-definition TV has its moment of clarity at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Hollywood. The High Definition Summit, sponsored by B&C and Multichannel News, features a keynote by Dave Mazza, senior VP, NBC Olympics. Meanwhile, a couple of naughty college gals return for their sophomore year. Campus Ladies has its season premiere on Oxygen at 11 p.m. ET, with Megan Mullally gracing the episode.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Hmm, Christmas at the White House, or Christmas at the Wright House? HGTV offers White House Christmas 2006 at 8 p.m., as the President and First Lady show off their designing acumen. And NBC Universal Chairman Bob Wright does a little showing off of holiday spirit, too. Wright hosts a cocktail reception in Studio 8H at 30 Rock. Bob knows a thing or two about viewing habits, and so do David L. Smith and Dr. Seth Geiger—the men behind media consulting firm SmithGeiger. Warner Bros. Media Research and SmithGeiger share a report on viewing at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Hallmark Channel throws its holiday bash at Radio City Music Hall. Executive VP of Ad Sales Bill Abbott does the greeting, before everyone kicks back to watch the Rockettes perform their Christmas Spectacular. Elsewhere in Rockefeller Plaza, the fourth annual Emmy Awards for Business and Financial Reporting go down up in the Rainbow Room. Peter Price, president of the National Television Academy, offers opening remarks. Meanwhile, back at the Crowne Plaza, a bevy of Playboy reps, including CEO Christie Hefner, talk bunny money at the Credit Suisse Media & Telecom gig. Playboy has its grotto, and Sci Fi Channel has The Lost Room. The network screens the creepy miniseries, starring Peter Krause and Juliana Margulies, at Stone Rose in New York City.

Friday, Dec. 8

Cartoon Network offers its first-ever live-action original flick, as Re-Animated rolls at 8. It tells the story of a boy who suffers a freak accident at Disney Wor—uh, make that Gollyworld—and ends up with the frozen brain of the park's eccentric creator, Walt Dis—make that Milt Appleday (played by the one and only Fred Willard). After the operation, the kid sees Gollyworld characters in animation and everyone else in flesh and blood. It's schizophrenic fun for the whole family!