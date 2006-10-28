Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Oct. 30

What makes Tony Soprano, Paulie Walnuts and Dr. Melfi tick? Find out

when David Chase, creator of

The Sopranos, speaks at

the McGraw-Hill Auditorium in New York.

"Creating a Hit: The Sopranos" is hosted by the

Center for Communication. Speaking of heavy

hitters, the Museum of Television & Radio

has a few showing up out West. The museum honors CBS

Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves and

megaproducer Jerry Bruckheimer for their

prolific TV achievements at the Regent Beverly Wilshire

Hotel in Beverly Hills. And there's a screening of

NBC sitcom 30

Rock at MT&R's New York branch. It features

commentary by stars Tina Fey and

Tracy Morgan, as well as Co-Executive Producer

Robert Carlock.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Searching for last-minute ideas for a Halloween costume? How about

Hi-Def Dan Rather? The HDNet talent turns 75 today. And a couple thousand tech

geeks meet in San Jose, Calif., for Streaming Media

West, held at the McEnery Convention

Center. Today features a seminar on podcasting and blogging.

Halloween costumes encouraged but not required. Speaking of fancy dress, did

you miss the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of

Fame dinner at the Waldorf? New

Yorkers can catch it on NYC TV (channel 25) at

9 p.m. ET, non-Gothamites at

nyc.gov/tv. (You can check out the photos on p.

16.) Lastly, MSG Network premieres

The 50 Greatest Moments at Madison Square

Garden. Ours probably includes clashing with security at

Billy Idol/The Cult in '89; see if that makes

the cut when the series debuts at 9.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Law & Order!

Taxi Driver!

Woody Allen's work until he thought

Scarlett Johannson looked better in London!

New York TV and film production has a colorful history, and the book

Scenes From the City

captures it all. The Mayor's Office of Film,

Theatre (uh, why "theatre" if it's New York?) and Broadcasting is hosting the party at the

Tribeca Cinemas Gallery. More media types

converge at Le Parker Meridien in New York, as

Media Convergence Forum: The Marketer's

Dilemma kicks off. Dispersers of information include

Ross Levinsohn, president of

Fox Interactive Media, and

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of

WPP Group. And the Streaming Media West keynote comes from

Eric Zocher, the general manager, expression,

at Microsoft. We have no idea what his title

means either.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Happy National Traffic Director's Day!

Sharing the date with the first-ever commercial broadcast back in 1920, Traffic

Director's Day salutes everyone who handles traffic in radio and television.

CBS hopes to be celebrating as well, as the

Eye Guys report third- quarter earnings today. Forecast: Good, not great. And

just what Texas needs: more mavericks. Evan

Shapiro, executive VP/general manager of IFC, speaks at the

University of Texas as part of the

Cable Center's Mavericks series.

Friday, Nov. 3

The inaugural AAAA/AAF Supplier Diversity Trade

Fair goes down at the New York Athletic

Club in Manhattan. Minority-owned businesses pitch ad agencies,

including Leo Burnett, BBDO and MediaVest, on

their services. And we live in the golden age of the citizen journalist, where

everyone with a cellphone and a disaster is a reporter. See how this alters the

news biz when the Newseum hosts

"Citizen Witness" at the National Archives in Washington. The panel includes

RTNDA President Barbara

Cochran, and it's moderated by Robert

MacNeil, who was plying his trade back when only the

Jetsons had cellphones.