Where to be and what to watch...
Monday, Oct. 30
What makes Tony Soprano, Paulie Walnuts and Dr. Melfi tick? Find out
when David Chase, creator of
The Sopranos, speaks at
the McGraw-Hill Auditorium in New York.
"Creating a Hit: The Sopranos" is hosted by the
Center for Communication. Speaking of heavy
hitters, the Museum of Television & Radio
has a few showing up out West. The museum honors CBS
Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves and
megaproducer Jerry Bruckheimer for their
prolific TV achievements at the Regent Beverly Wilshire
Hotel in Beverly Hills. And there's a screening of
NBC sitcom 30
Rock at MT&R's New York branch. It features
commentary by stars Tina Fey and
Tracy Morgan, as well as Co-Executive Producer
Robert Carlock.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Searching for last-minute ideas for a Halloween costume? How about
Hi-Def Dan Rather? The HDNet talent turns 75 today. And a couple thousand tech
geeks meet in San Jose, Calif., for Streaming Media
West, held at the McEnery Convention
Center. Today features a seminar on podcasting and blogging.
Halloween costumes encouraged but not required. Speaking of fancy dress, did
you miss the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of
Fame dinner at the Waldorf? New
Yorkers can catch it on NYC TV (channel 25) at
9 p.m. ET, non-Gothamites at
nyc.gov/tv. (You can check out the photos on p.
16.) Lastly, MSG Network premieres
The 50 Greatest Moments at Madison Square
Garden. Ours probably includes clashing with security at
Billy Idol/The Cult in '89; see if that makes
the cut when the series debuts at 9.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Law & Order!
Taxi Driver!
Woody Allen's work until he thought
Scarlett Johannson looked better in London!
New York TV and film production has a colorful history, and the book
Scenes From the City
captures it all. The Mayor's Office of Film,
Theatre (uh, why "theatre" if it's New York?) and Broadcasting is hosting the party at the
Tribeca Cinemas Gallery. More media types
converge at Le Parker Meridien in New York, as
Media Convergence Forum: The Marketer's
Dilemma kicks off. Dispersers of information include
Ross Levinsohn, president of
Fox Interactive Media, and
Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of
WPP Group. And the Streaming Media West keynote comes from
Eric Zocher, the general manager, expression,
at Microsoft. We have no idea what his title
means either.
Thursday, Nov. 2
Happy National Traffic Director's Day!
Sharing the date with the first-ever commercial broadcast back in 1920, Traffic
Director's Day salutes everyone who handles traffic in radio and television.
CBS hopes to be celebrating as well, as the
Eye Guys report third- quarter earnings today. Forecast: Good, not great. And
just what Texas needs: more mavericks. Evan
Shapiro, executive VP/general manager of IFC, speaks at the
University of Texas as part of the
Cable Center's Mavericks series.
Friday, Nov. 3
The inaugural AAAA/AAF Supplier Diversity Trade
Fair goes down at the New York Athletic
Club in Manhattan. Minority-owned businesses pitch ad agencies,
including Leo Burnett, BBDO and MediaVest, on
their services. And we live in the golden age of the citizen journalist, where
everyone with a cellphone and a disaster is a reporter. See how this alters the
news biz when the Newseum hosts
"Citizen Witness" at the National Archives in Washington. The panel includes
RTNDA President Barbara
Cochran, and it's moderated by Robert
MacNeil, who was plying his trade back when only the
Jetsons had cellphones.
