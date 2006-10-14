Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Oct. 16

NBC News has ample reason to pop the champagne, as the Radio-Television News Directors Association toasts the winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards at the Grand Hyatt in New York. NBC News President Steve Capus accepts the prize for Overall Excellence, and Nightly News anchor Brian Williams is cited for Best Newscast. Presenters include Russ Mitchell of CBS News and Soledad O'Brien of CNN. Then hop the 4, 5 or 6 train to Union Square, where Amy Sedaris, who put the “strange” in Strangers With Candy, reads from her book I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence at Barnes & Noble. And if you wait until tomorrow to see The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at the August Wilson Theater on Broadway, you're too late. The one-off performance features former Spin City co-star Richard Kind. Proceeds go to the Actors' Fund.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Call it the City of Motherly Love—QVC is co-hosting a party for HGTV/Food Network infomercial Moms on the Move, about inspiring mothers everywhere, at the Franklin Institute in Philly. And this sounds just crazy enough to work. A detective from the Los Angeles Police Department moonlights as a food writer. He puts the two skills together to find and report on the best restaurants in America. And his last name is Cognac! See how the concept plays out when The Hungry Detective, starring Chris Cognac, debuts on Food Network at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Top TV execs explore what's new and exciting in Hispanic television when B&C and sister mag Multichannel News present the Hispanic Television Summit at the Copacabana in New York. A roundtable discussion on generating cable revenue features Michael Diamond, senior VP of marketing at Time Warner Cable, and Tony Maldonado, VP of marketing at Cox, among others. And here's someone who knows a little something about generating cable revenue: Oxygen founder/CEO Geraldine Laybourne speaks at UCLA's Anderson School of Management as part of the Cable Center's Mavericks series. Back in New York, author Stanley Bing—known in some circles as CBS PR supremo Gil Schwartz—performs his one-man show “How To Get a Great Media Job” at Hunter College in New York.

Thursday, Oct. 19

The American Women in Radio and Television holds the lunchtime panel “Reality TV Revisited: From Fad to Phenomenon.” Panelists include Sundance Senior VP of Original Programming Lynne Kirby and Bravo VP of Reality Programming Amy Introcaso-Davis, with moderating by B&C Editor in Chief Max Robins. It's at the Yale Club in Manhattan, so bring along some polysyllabic words. And over at the Hispanic Summit, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber is doing the breakfast address, before the show wraps with a lunch keynote by Antoinette Alfonso Zel, senior executive VP at Telemundo.

Friday, Oct. 20

Discovery Communications is hosting the Mid-Atlantic chapter of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) for lunch at Discovery headquarters in Silver Spring, Md. Cable marketers speak on reaching multicultural markets, as Fox diversity chief Mitsy Wilson moderates. And give filmmaker Ken Burns a topic and a camera, and fascinating things can happen. What will he do with war? Find out when he screens The War: A Work in Progress at the Museum of Television & Radio in New York, part of the museum's Doc Fest. Questions with Burns follow, such as, what's with the feathered hair?