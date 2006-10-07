Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Oct. 9

Who's up for a little MIPCOM? Yes, the worldwide video-content wingding goes down in Cannes all week. Refute the Ugly American stereotype and pronounce your host city “Con,” not “Cans.” Merci beaucoup. Today's highlights include the announcing of the nominated programs for the International Emmys over lunch, an afternoon “superpanel” titled “Do You Know Where Your Audience Is?”, featuring Reveille CEO Ben Silverman and William Morris digital bigwig Lewis Henderson, and an evening keynote from ABC Television Group President Anne Sweeney. Back in New York (pronounced “Noo Yawk”), brassy The View chatterbox Joy Behar reads from her latest stab at deathless prose, Sheetzucacapoopoo: My Kind of Dog, at Barnes & Noble in Lincoln Center.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Feeling a little uninspired, and that gigante frappucino's not doing the trick? You're in luck. CNN is hosting its “Inspire” Summit: A Tribute to Women With the Power to Shape the Future at the Time Warner Center in New York. Opening remarks come from CNN anchor Paula Zahn, before correspondent Zain Verjee leads a discussion of women's roles in society. If life still feels like a living hell, you'll find a kindred spirit in Matt Groening. The creator of the “Life in Hell” comic strip, Futurama and a little cartoon show called The Simpsons, Groening dishes on all things dyspeptic at the 92nd Street Y in New York.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Cable heavy hitters descend on Denver, as a septet of worthy warhorses is inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame. Give it up for MTV Networks CEO Judy McGrath, former Cox President James Robbins and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, among others. And, as was noted on Seinfeld, finding a home in Tuscany can be tricky. So save yourself time and money and turn up for “Evening in Tuscany, featuring wine and tech gear, at DigitalFocus in New York. The convention showcases the latest gadgetry from the likes of Nokia, Sony PlayStation and Pioneer at Manhattan Center Studios. Finally, in the latest round of the “my backstage-at-SNL show is better than your backstage-at-SNL show” battle, Tina Fey's 30 Rock debuts on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Sopranos capo di tutti capiDavid Chase, actor Danny Glover and New York Mayor/B&C Hall of Famer to-be Michael Bloomberg are among those honored at the Directors Guild of America Theater in New York for their contributions to film and TV. Afterwards, everyone hits Nobu 57 for some well-deserved black cod with miso. Meanwhile, back at MIPCOM, NBC Universal President of Digital Media Beth Comstock does the keynote on user-generated content.

Friday, Oct. 13

Gimlet-eyed New Yorker journo Ken Auletta assumes his usual moderator role in the latest Conde Nast informational breakfast at the Bryant Park Grill in Manhattan. Google Consumer Products Director Marissa Mayer and Intellectual Ventures founder Nathan P. Myhrvold subject themselves to Auletta's questions for “A Look Over the Horizon.” And what is hat over the horizon? A sunny day! Everything's…A-OK! Yes, Sesame Street, in season No. 37, gets center stage at the Museum of Television & Radio in New York. The documentary The World According to Sesame Street is followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers, Linda Hawkins Costigan and Linda Golstein Knowlton, as well as Sesame mastermind Joan Ganz Cooney. The event is sponsored by the letter P and the number 6.