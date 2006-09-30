Where to be and what to watch...
Monday, Oct. 2
Crazy like a Fox! No, we're not talking about the old
CBS private-eye drama, but
Tony Fox, executive VP of corporate
communications at Comedy Central. Fox speaks
at USC's Marshall
School of Business on marketing, public relations, and how the two
built Comedy Central into the pesky little juggernaut it is today. It's part
of the Cable Center's Mavericks Lecture Series. Speaking of mavericks, the
funereal Fisher clan turns up on Bravo. See
Six Feet
Under with commercials at 9 p.m. ET. Also premiering is
Hook Me Up, an
interactive reality show on CBS Web channel
Innertube. Hook is hosted
by Sarah Kruger from The New Adventures of Old
Christine.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Used to be, getting a red letter was a bad thing. Just ask that Hester
Prynne chick. But now, apparently, it's good! The Atlanta chapter of
Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) hands
out its Red Letter Awards at the
InterContinental Hotel in Buckhead.
Weather Channel President
Debora Wilson and Turner
Broadcasting System V.P. of New Products Rhonda Lowry get major awards...but you didn't hear it
from us. Talk about your multimedia! It was a book. It was a movie. Now it's
a series! Friday Night
Lights, Peter Berg's
depiction of high school football in the heartland, debuts on
NBC at 8. Minka
Kelly plays the ace cheerleader and girlfriend of the star
quarterback.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Fox News Channel turns 10! The Foxies
are celebrating in style, with a party under the tent at News Corp. headquarters in midtown Manhattan. Look for
Rupert Murdoch, Roger
Ailes and talent like Bill
O'Reilly. Hey, Olbermann—don't even think about showing your mug.
And down in the Village, New York
Times scribe Bill Carter
discusses his book, Desperate
Networks—and the future of television—as
B&C Editor in Chief
Max Robins moderates. It's presented by the
Center for Communication at
NYU's Abbe Bogen Board
Room. Out in San Francisco, execs from AT&T Project Lightspeed and Verizon share their broadband video expertise at
IPTV World at the Crowne
Plaza Hotel.
Thursday, Oct. 5
The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in
Communications (NAMIC) holds its West Coast
Creative Summit at the Beverly
Hilton in California. Speakers include Reginald Hudlin, president of entertainment at
BET, and Peter
Liguori, president of Fox Entertainment
Group. And game-show giant Jeopardy!, hosted by highly
intelligent Canadian Alex Trebek, is taping
its celeb version (Bring back Cheech Marin!) at Radio
City Music Hall in New York. Jeopardy! has
reached 5,000 ep's, so Potent Potables are sure to follow.
Friday, Oct. 6
What do President Bill Clinton, former
Disney CEO Michael
Eisner, Survivor creator
Mark Burnett and biker dude
Lance Armstrong have in common? Well, yes, all
have been at the center of controversy in the not-too-distant past. And all
will be under the same roof today at the Jacob K. Javits
Center in New York. The event is called The
Power Within, and it focuses on “exceptional leaders who will
transform your business, professional and personal performance.” Such
intellectual capital can be yours for just $195. For a cheaper look at stellar
personal performance, tune in to the Food
Network. Iron Chef
America begins production today, as Mario Batali and Bobby
Flay step into Kitchen Stadium with
knives drawn. Allez cuisine!—Michael
Malone
