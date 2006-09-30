Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Oct. 2

Crazy like a Fox! No, we're not talking about the old

CBS private-eye drama, but

Tony Fox, executive VP of corporate

communications at Comedy Central. Fox speaks

at USC's Marshall

School of Business on marketing, public relations, and how the two

built Comedy Central into the pesky little juggernaut it is today. It's part

of the Cable Center's Mavericks Lecture Series. Speaking of mavericks, the

funereal Fisher clan turns up on Bravo. See

Six Feet

Under with commercials at 9 p.m. ET. Also premiering is

Hook Me Up, an

interactive reality show on CBS Web channel

Innertube. Hook is hosted

by Sarah Kruger from The New Adventures of Old

Christine.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Used to be, getting a red letter was a bad thing. Just ask that Hester

Prynne chick. But now, apparently, it's good! The Atlanta chapter of

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) hands

out its Red Letter Awards at the

InterContinental Hotel in Buckhead.

Weather Channel President

Debora Wilson and Turner

Broadcasting System V.P. of New Products Rhonda Lowry get major awards...but you didn't hear it

from us. Talk about your multimedia! It was a book. It was a movie. Now it's

a series! Friday Night

Lights, Peter Berg's

depiction of high school football in the heartland, debuts on

NBC at 8. Minka

Kelly plays the ace cheerleader and girlfriend of the star

quarterback.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Fox News Channel turns 10! The Foxies

are celebrating in style, with a party under the tent at News Corp. headquarters in midtown Manhattan. Look for

Rupert Murdoch, Roger

Ailes and talent like Bill

O'Reilly. Hey, Olbermann—don't even think about showing your mug.

And down in the Village, New York

Times scribe Bill Carter

discusses his book, Desperate

Networks—and the future of television—as

B&C Editor in Chief

Max Robins moderates. It's presented by the

Center for Communication at

NYU's Abbe Bogen Board

Room. Out in San Francisco, execs from AT&T Project Lightspeed and Verizon share their broadband video expertise at

IPTV World at the Crowne

Plaza Hotel.

Thursday, Oct. 5

The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in

Communications (NAMIC) holds its West Coast

Creative Summit at the Beverly

Hilton in California. Speakers include Reginald Hudlin, president of entertainment at

BET, and Peter

Liguori, president of Fox Entertainment

Group. And game-show giant Jeopardy!, hosted by highly

intelligent Canadian Alex Trebek, is taping

its celeb version (Bring back Cheech Marin!) at Radio

City Music Hall in New York. Jeopardy! has

reached 5,000 ep's, so Potent Potables are sure to follow.

Friday, Oct. 6

What do President Bill Clinton, former

Disney CEO Michael

Eisner, Survivor creator

Mark Burnett and biker dude

Lance Armstrong have in common? Well, yes, all

have been at the center of controversy in the not-too-distant past. And all

will be under the same roof today at the Jacob K. Javits

Center in New York. The event is called The

Power Within, and it focuses on “exceptional leaders who will

transform your business, professional and personal performance.” Such

intellectual capital can be yours for just $195. For a cheaper look at stellar

personal performance, tune in to the Food

Network. Iron Chef

America begins production today, as Mario Batali and Bobby

Flay step into Kitchen Stadium with

knives drawn. Allez cuisine!—Michael

Malone