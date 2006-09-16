Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Sept. 18

Since it’s not every decade that a new network comes about, The CW is throwing a big old launch party at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. Chris Rock and Tyra Banks turn up for the wingding in their grandest green finery. And James Lipton pays a visit to Wisteria Lane, as he sits with Teri Hatcher for a new Inside the Actors Studio on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET. Hatcher dishes on network decency standards and how they relate to her breasts (yes, we’re serious). Bad-boy screenwriter Joe Eszterhas knows a little something about actors studios—and breasts, for that matter. The Striptease scribe reads from his tell-all The Devil’s Guide to Hollywood at the Columbus Circle Borders in Manhattan. Dude had most of his esophagus removed, so pipe down in the back.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

If you don’t find yourself speaking at the Grand Hyatt in New York today, you’re probably not the media bigwig you think you are. It’s the annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, and it’s A-list with a capital A. Check out Murderers’ Row: News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, followed by IAC Chairman Barry Diller, followed by CBS Corp. president Leslie Moonves, then Time Warner President Jeffrey Bewkes and Yahoo CEO Terry Semel. After lunch, new Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman steps to the plate. Across town, CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour does a live chat with former President Bill Clinton at the Equitable Building, part of CNN’s Global Summit.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

The Cable Center’s Mavericks series kicks off, as Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, steps to the podium at the University of Florida in Gainesville. A few hundred miles to the north, America’s Next Top Model scouts are in Atlanta, looking for the next fabulous catwalker for the Tyra-hosted show. And it seems Christmas season starts a little earlier every year. The Holiday Spectacular takes place at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan (forecast: 72 and sunny), with tech biggies including Pinnacle, Samsung and TiVo unveiling their latest gadgetry. Speaking of winter favorites, look for Super Bowl stud (and Fox football guy) Troy Aikman at the NAB Radio Show at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

Thursday, Sept. 21

South Park has turned 10, which according to our math makes Cartman, Kyle and the boys pretty close to drinking age. Trey Parker and Matt Stone promise to be on their best behavior at the milestone bash at The Lot in Hollywood, as do Bob Saget and Amanda Peet. Detroit disco-punks Electric Six provide the groovy tunes. And will ABC’s gamble of shifting Grey’s Anatomy to Thursdays be a stroke of genius, or a colossal miscalculation? Check out Grey and gang in the season premiere at 9.

Friday, Sept. 22

Snowbird, Utah. As if the name wasn’t reason enough to visit. The ad conference Reinvention: Making Your Agency More Relevant and Valuable to Clients takes place at the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort. And boy, did the critics scoff (“just so laughably bad!”) when Ghost Whisperer (“off the bomb chart!”) debuted at TCA last year. But the CBS drama is back for season two at 8. Jennifer Love Hewitt talks to more dead people, and new caster Camryn Manheim is in on the fun as well. No stranger to season premieres, Law & Order (no colons or extra titles adorn the flagship) rings in season 17 on NBC at 10 p.m. Maybe this is the year that A.D.A. Jack McCoy cracks a smile.