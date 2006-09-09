Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Sept. 11

The National Association For Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) holds its Growth By Multiples conference at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. The Town Hall Meeting on diversity features Antoinette Alfonso-Zel, Senior Executive VP of Telemundo, Patrick Esser, President of Cox Communications, and Henry Schleiff, outgoing Chairman of Court TV, among others. And if you haven't yet had your fill of Sept. 11 programming yet, Sundance has a few specials left. Koenig Sphere, about the giant round sculpture that sat between the towers, rolls at 9 p.m. ET. Then it's Dust to Dust: the Health Effects of 9/11, at 10, and September 11, showcasing 11 short films on that fateful day, at 11.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

The second annual New York Television Festival kicks off (see the Take Five interview with the executive producer, page 2), with the first episode of NBC'sKidnapped airing at New World Stages in Manhattan. (Spoiler: a kid gets abducted.) The stars will be there, including Jeremy Sisto, Delroy Lindo and Dana Delany. Afterwards, it's the “Made in NY” party, celebrating shows set in the fair city of Gotham. Keep those party shoes well-oiled, because syndication titans Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! celebrate their high-def launches at Sony's Home Entertainment Lounge in New York. And out west, it's the Merrill Lynch Media & Entertainment Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Huntington Hotel in Pasadena. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves takes the stage at 9 a.m. PAC, and News Corp. President Peter Chernin addresses the crowd at 12:15. If you just can't get enough Moonves, join him for lunch at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel. He's chatting with Charlie Rose for the Hollywood Radio & Television Society's Newsmaker Luncheon series.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Wednesday is First Glimpse Day! We finally get to (legally) see Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, along with other NBC rooks, at the Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles. There's also a peek at Gold Rush, Mark Burnett's multimedia thingy that debuts on AOL before showing up on boring old TV tomorrow. And Meredith Vieira joins the Today family on NBC. Speaking of beloved TV families, hit the N.Y. Television Festival, where Simpsons exec producer Mike Scully, Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal and Arrested Development creator Mitchell Hurwitz discuss TV families at the DGA Theater.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Do you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when The Chris Matthews Show debuted in syndication five years ago? Us too. NBC Universal Television Distribution and NBC News are feting Matthews on the roof of the Hay-Adams hotel in D.C. And the latest edition of Survivor rolls out on CBS at 8. The reality godfather is of course dividing the tribes according to race—a touching homage to racial harmony during Diversity Week.

Friday, Sept. 15

Screening madness continues! The CW gets its day—OK, its 90 minutes—in the sun, as newbies Runaway and The Game hit the big screen at the Museum of Television & Radio in L.A. And there's little reason to leave the museum, as the curtain goes up on an exhibit dedicated to Cher. Titled, simply, Cher!, the presentation includes Ms. Cheryl Sarkisian LaPiere's most fantabulific costumes, and a rarely seen episode of the TV series called Cher. The exhibit runs for 10 days—about as long as her marriage to Greg Allman.

