Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Sept. 4

I left my heart … in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan? Yes, velvety vocal stylist Tony Bennett turns up on Canadian Idol, as an episode dedicated to Bennett’s oeuvre airs in the Great White North tonight. Back in the States, Cribs has its season premiere at 10:30 p.m. ET. It’s the 100th episode for MTV’s ode to big houses and questionable taste. Also attaining a significant milestone, TV Newser.com blogging wunderkind Brian Stelter is excused if his posts go up a wee bit slower than usual … the kid turned 21 yesterday. And, it being Labor Day and all, Jerry Lewis is of course hosting his annual MDA telethon.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

It’s the moment America has been waiting for! That daytime hostess with the mostest makes her inaugural appearance on a different network! Does she have the goods to hold her own in her new surroundings? Find out when … Rosie O’Donnell slides into the moderator chair on ABC’s The View at 11 a.m. Oh, and that Couric woman debuts on CBS as well. And those twisted scalpel-wielders over at FX kick off a new season that promises to be chock-full of incest, pornography, transsexuality and other (hard)core values. Season four of Nip/Tuck launches at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Interested in Growing Your Business During a Down Cycle? We thought so. The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB) holds its 30th annual Fall Broadcast Management Conference at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington. Fox News Corp. hosts dinner, and the rest of the week’s sessions include “Broadcast Advertising—The Advertiser’s Local Partner.” In New York, David Simon, creator of The Wire and Homicide: Life on the Street, discusses the art of making shows about crime in Baltimore at the Steinhardt Building of the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. B&C Editor in Chief Max Robins hosts this edition of Televisionaries. Elsewhere in Gotham, the Museum of Television & Radio screens the Fox rookies, including Justice, Vanished and ’Til Death, starring Joely Fisher.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Will the new shows stick? Will the industry have a strong fall? How many more times can we say “multiplatform” with a straight face? Such pressing questions will be answered when the Television Bureau of Advertising does a little prognosticating at the McGraw-Hill Conference Center in New York. The 2006 TVB Forecast Conference happens at 8 a.m., with opening remarks by President Chris Rohrs. And techies are trekking to Amsterdam, as the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) kicks off. Seminars include High-Definition Television—We Get the Big Picture and Multimedia in the Home—Having the Right Connections. Lastly, what do adult-entertainment star Jenna Jameson, Hef bunny brigade Holly, Kendra and Bridget, and football have in common? Not a helluva lot. But their paths collide at the Lingerie Bowl Kick-Off Party at Hollywood hotspot Les Deux.

Friday, Sept. 8

Out in Amsterdam, IBC dedicates much of the day to high def. National Geographic Channel bigwig Timothy Joyce sits on a panel dubbed HDTV—What are the Content Challenges? And down in DC, Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean does the keynote address at the NABOB conference. Speaking of wild-eyed screamers, Fox offers a whole new season of unruly children with the premiere of Nanny 911 at 8. Nanny Stella ventures to Atlanta in an attempt to keep the Morris kids—Parker, Jackson and Ella—in line. To paraphrase Mr. Dean, “We’re going to Georgia to take back the Morris house! Yeaaaaaaaaagggggh!!!”