Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Aug. 28

The Emmys are over—nothing left to do but sit on the beach, curse that last Grey Goose-rocks you had while watching Pink at the TV Guide party, pick apart Conan O’Brien’s performance, and lament another lost summer. Fittingly enough, ABC Family shows the season finale of Falcon Beach, titled “Summer’s Over,” at 9 p.m. ET. Paige bolts the fun and sun for the chilly halls of Harvard. Speaking of new beginnings, what’s TBS doing in the game-show biz? The “very funny” network unveils Midnight Money Madness, a gamer that runs at, yup, midnight. Created by Endemol, M3 combines a traditional quiz show with interactive elements like text messaging and e-mail.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Speaking of interacting with viewers, communications-marketing confab Engagement: How Brands Are Built Now goes down at the super-chic Hudson Hotel in New York. Hosted by marketing guru Tim Williams, the gig features such seminars as Content Creation as the New Advertising and Relevance as the New Marketing Currency. And on this, the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Sundance has a lineup of related programming. Saving Jazz, about New Orleans-based jazz photographer Herman Leonard trying to save his photos, rolls at 9 p.m. In the Sun: Michael Stipe and Friends, about the making of the R.E.M. singer’s fundraiser album, runs at 10, and In His Own Words: Brian Williams on Hurricane Katrina airs at 11.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

CMA hits GMA! With the Country Music Association Awards coming up this fall, stars Brad Paisley and Jennifer Nettles pop up on Good Morning America to read the nominations. And The CW is taking a cue from Tiffany and Hot Topic and spreading its gospel at shopping malls across the country. The Mall Domination Tour—featuring appearances by CW stars, peeks at new shows and lots of free stuff—dominates The Grove in Los Angeles. Folkie popster Jewel offers a freebie performance. Meanwhile, far, far across the world, the BroadCast WorldWide wingding is happening in Seoul, Korea. Hosted by the Korean Broadcasting Commission and the Korean Broadcasting Institute, Models For Media Convergence sees the likes of CBS, TBS and the BBC head east for some intellectual capital.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Jack Black’s slow but steady world domination continues, as the hefty thesp hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Performers include Ludacris, Missy Elliot and The Killers. Madonna, Shakira & Wyclef Jean, Christina Aguilera, Panic! At the Disco, or the Red Hot Chili Peppers will walk off with Video of the Year. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. And the next big country star just might be unearthed in the A-T-L today, as USA Network’s Nashville Star holds a casting call at the bar Wild Bill’s in Duluth, Ga. Out west, the Golden Gate Chapter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers holds its annual golf tourney at the Summit Point course in Milpitas, Calif.

Friday, Sept. 1

Going into labor on Labor Day? It’s kind of like having heart trouble on Valentine’s Day. But it has its perks. White-trash icon Jeff Foxworthy unveils new series Big Night Out on CMT at 8:30 p.m. Foxworthy is doling out $50,000 to the first baby born during the premiere (we’ll throw in another 50 G’s if the kid has a moustache). Even if today’s not the day for Mini-You, Foxworthy will be shelling out $5,000 to the first baby born during the show each week throughout the season. Start pushing!