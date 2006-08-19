Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Aug. 21

Those blasted business trips! For every time you’ve been holed up in a Days Inn at O’Hare, here’s a plum assignment for you: Hit Colorado for the Aspen Summit: Global Competition, Convergence & Culture at the St. Regis. Disney-ABC Television Group President Anne Sweeney does the keynote today. It’s always a beautiful day in Aspen, and it’s a beautiful day in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan as well. That’s because Tim Madigan reads from I’m Proud of You: My Friendship with Mr. Rogers at Barnes & Noble. Madigan talks all about his special relationship with the genteel TV host, and hopefully his memorable moments with Rogers’ sidekicks Handyman Negri, Mr. McFeely and, of course, Lady Elaine.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Having trouble pulling the trigger on an imminent break-up? Call Shannen Doherty! The former 90210femme terrible, who famously broke down in front of a room of television critics last month, is sharpening her nails for a new program. Breaking Up With Shannen Doherty debuts on Oxygen at 10 p.m. ET. Also at 10, P.O.V. features a documentary about folk music on PBS. Lomax the Songhunter, about folk historian Alan Lomax, traces folk’s roots from the American south to the Scottish highlands. Speaking of P.O.V.s, Viacom Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone shares his during the Chairman’s Address in Aspen as the Summit winds down.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Christiane Amanpour offers her take on Sept. 11 with the documentary, In the Footsteps of bin Laden, on CNN at 9. It’s partially based on Peter Bergen’s book on bin Laden. Out in Los Angeles, the Museum of Television & Radio unveils the exhibit Leonard H. Goldenson: The Gentleman Giant, in conjunction with the former ABC boss getting a star on the Walk of Fame. And down DC way, a bunch of Congressional staffers show that there’s more to being a Beltway staffer than shooting spitballs across the aisle and sneaking onto the senators-only elevators. The Hill, featuring Florida Democrat Robert Wexler and his crew, premieres on Sundance at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Celebs! Golf! They go together like, well, Shannen Doherty and meltdowns. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation holds its annual Celebrity Golf Classic at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. It’s co-hosted by Sony Pictures Television President Steve Mosko and game-show host Donald Trump, and sources say Eric Close, better known as Martin Fitzgerald on Without a Trace, is the man to beat. Hopefuls include Dennis Haysbert, Ray Romano and Joe Mantegna. Hopefully somebody can capture their sad swings on video and post them on YouTube. Speaking of embarrassing video, Melanie Martinez has her fake PSAs, Paris Hilton has her sex tape, and a gaggle of established actors have their soap opera work. SOAPnet presents the latest installment of They Started on Soaps at 12 A.M., showcasing the stellar daytime drama work of Lindsay Lohan, George Clooney and Halle Berry.

Friday, Aug. 25

The Royal Mile! The giant castle! Sick Boy and Spud! Need another reason to visit Edinburgh? How about the International Television Festival, held today through Sunday? South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone teach a delightfully demented masterclass, and Al Gore speaks about what he’s learned during Current TV’s first year on the dial. Speaking of birthdays, heartfelt regards to the coolest 75 year old we know. Happy birthday, Regis Philbin!