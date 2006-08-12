Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Aug. 14

Pick up a family-size bag of Doritos (Cool Ranch, please!) and a giant jar of salsa, as Weeds, Showtime's homage to suburban ennui and pot peddling, has its season premiere at 10 p.m. ET. Can Mary-Louise Parker sustain the first season's buzz? Will Showtime continue to see the green from this sleeper hit? And it's high time Tommy Chong got the respect he deserves. Chong discusses his stint in the pen at Barnes and Noble in Manhattan and reads from The I Chong: Meditations From the Joint. Speaking of fuzzy American icons, Sesame Street rolls out season 37 today. A hearty hello to new magic-making lady Muppet Abby Cadabby.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Digital Hollywood's Building Blocks 2006, “Where Content is King and Technology Rules,” is under way at the San Jose Marriott in California. The TV-tech wingding offers the session “Television 2.0: Cable, Telco, Satellite & Broadband Redefine the Future of Entertainment and Communications” this morning, featuring Patricia Karpas, VP/general manager of AOL Television. Starring in other sessions are Google Video bigwig Peter Chane, YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley and MTV Networks digital doyen Jeremiah Zinn. Also considering the future of TV is set-maker Philips, which unveils some 3D TV technology at company HQ in New York. Elsewhere in Gotham, there's a screening of Court TV's 9/11 doc On Native Soil, followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Linda Ellman, at the Time Warner Center.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Who will be the next big search engine and content provider to tie the knot? Find out at the Partnering to Get the Most Exposure for Your Content confab, held at Scholastic headquarters in Manhattan. The American Business Media bash features industry experts like Chris Jones, director of programming at Yahoo!, and Scott Meyers, CEO of About.com. Speaking of dotcoms, Foster's Lager unveils its “Because TV Sucks” marketing campaign on Heavy.com today. Let today also mark the start of the TV industry's boycott of bland Aussie lagers. And this very day marks a milestone for a pair of shows featuring writhing young hotties: Fox's So You Think You Can Dance bows out with its finale at 8 p.m., and Laguna Beach opens its third season on MTV at 10. Finally, a happy birthday to the world's best boss: Office star Steve Carell turns 43.

Thursday, Aug. 17

CBS and the Writers Guild of America East and West meet in Los Angeles to resume talks on a contract covering news writers, editors, assistants and graphic artists based in New York, Washington, Chicago and L.A. And down in Baltimore, there's a dude with a goatee who, like our friends on Weeds, knows a thing or two about baking. Chef Duff makes cakes with blowtorches and drill saws, and shows off his handiwork in the premiere of Ace of Cakes on Food Network at 10:30. Up 95 a bit, it's the season finale of It's Always Sunny in Philadephia on FX at 10 p.m. What kind of mischief will Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson, and the boys get into tonight?

Friday, Aug. 18

Take an aging supermodel. Have her host a reality show about being the next Ms. It. See ratings take off! Will the tried and true formula work for TLC? The network premieres Cover Shot, hosted by Frederique van der Wal, at 10 p.m. And the Museum of Television and Radio kicks off its fall screenings, sharing Fox's brightest autumnal prospects this eve. The slate includes 'Til Death and Vanished—about a senator's wife who disappears like, well, a puff of smoke. Don't bogart that remote!