Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Aug. 7

Would you like to “create an immediate impact on your

multichannel performance?” Of course you would! So hop over to

eTail 2006 in always sunny Philadelphia, as

the online commerce confab goes down at the Downtown Marriott.

“Action-oriented insight” is provided by Jay Herratti, senior VP of strategic planning, at

Barry Diller’s InterActive Corp. As e-commerce execs swarm Philly, some

creepy critters do the same on Fox. Swarms 2

offers “mounds of slithering serpents to hordes of insatiable

locusts,” and enough cockroaches to make Joe’s Apartment look like Mr. Clean’s

crib. The show debuts at 8 p.m. ET. Speaking of creepy-crawly premieres,

Gene Simmons Family Jewels, featuring the

KISS tongue-wagger and his erotic-film star

partner Shannon Tweed, debuts on A&E at

10.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

The NFL on CBS

does Media Day at National Football League headquarters in New York. CBS News

President Sean McManus heads up the suit

brigade, while a jock squad that includes Phil

Simms, Dan Marino and

Boomer Esiaison prepares to talk about prevent

defenses, West Coast offenses and safety blitzes. And a hearty congrats to

Wolf Blitzer and CNN’s The Situation

Room, which turns 1 today. Hopefully, the vibe is similarly warm and

fuzzy at Cablevision and News Corp., both of which announce second-quarter

earnings.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Earnings madness continues as Disney

and Viacom share Q2 numbers. Will

Bob Iger keep the Mouse flying like Dumbo?

Will MTV Networks’ ad numbers rebound?

Will Viacom chief Tom Freston stand by his

bold earnings projections? We’ll soon find out. And do you find yourself

in the market for a little spectrum? The likes of DirecTV, EchoStar,

Liberty and Verizon start the bidding for spectrum at the

FCC, paving the way for advanced

wireless-video services. A frontrunner in the iPod-video revolution,

Desperate Housewives

hits New York; a PC game based on the show is on display at Media

Oasis in midtown Manhattan.

Thursday, Aug. 10

The Mid-Atlantic chapter of the National

Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications is getting

together at the Hyatt Inner Harbor in Baltimore. “Growth and Stability

in an Ever-Changing Cable and Telecommunications Environment” is the

theme, and Michael Ortman, VP of programming

for Comcast Eastern Division, is the speaker.

Out in Los Angeles, there’s a screening for The

Ron Clark Story at IPG Emerging Media Lab, with Matthew

Perry as a teacher in a rough school who truly cares—because

there haven’t been nearly enough movies about teachers in rough schools

who truly care. And if you truly care about Making the

Band 3, tune in for the season finale at 8 p.m. on MTV. Diddy’s latest ensemble Danity Kane—that would be Aubrey, Aundrea, Dawn,

Shannon and Wanita—try to coexist.

Friday, Aug. 11

Only 920 days until those analog TVs go dark! The

National Telecommunications and Information Administration offers an

overview of the Converter Box Coupon Program

at the NOAA Auditorium in Silver Spring, Md.

And there’s nothing quite like Sin City in August, as the

Red Rock Chapter of the Society of

Cable Telecommunications Engineers holds its Vendor Day at the Texas Station Hotel in North Las

Vegas. Speaking of not being able to stand the heat, do you enjoy watching 11-

year-olds buckle under extreme pressure? Then check out the

Little League World Series on

ESPN at 7 p.m. First round of Cracker Jacks

are on us!